The Dallas Mavericks (36-37) will try to get back to the .500 mark this season when they host the Charlotte Hornets (23-51) on Friday night. Dallas is coming off back-to-back losses to Memphis and Golden State, falling into a log-jam tie for eighth place in the Western Conference standings. Charlotte has lost five of its last six games, losing to New Orleans in a 115-96 final on Thursday.

Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET from American Airlines Center. Dallas is favored by 14.5 points in the latest Mavericks vs. Hornets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 227.5. Before entering any Hornets vs. Mavericks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Mavericks vs. Hornets spread: Mavericks -14.5

Mavericks vs. Hornets over/under: 227.5 points

Mavericks vs. Hornets money line: Dallas -1100, Charlotte +700

Why the Mavericks can cover

Dallas star Luka Doncic returned from a five-game absence (thigh) in a narrow loss to Golden State on Wednesday, posting 30 points and 17 assists. Rookie guard Jaden Hardy came off the bench to score 27 points, while center Christian Wood had 19 points and four rebounds as a reserve. Doncic leads Dallas with 32.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game.

Charlotte has lost five of its last six games, getting blown out by New Orleans on Thursday when it finished with just seven available players. The Hornets did not have a player reach the 20-point mark and was outrebounded by 14 without rookie center Mark Williams (thumb). They are also without star point guard LaMelo Ball (ankle), while Kelly Oubre Jr. (shoulder), Terry Rozier (foot) and Dennis Smith Jr. (illness) are all questionable.

Why the Hornets can cover

Dallas has some availability concerns of its own, with Tim Hardaway Jr. (illness) and Kyrie Irving (foot) both listed as questionable. The Mavericks are coming off consecutive losses and have lost five of their last seven games, falling into a four-way tie for eighth place in the Western Conference. They are playing with significantly more pressure than Charlotte on Friday night.

The Mavericks have been outrebounded in their past three games, including a 13-rebound margin in both losses this week. Power forward P.J. Washington led Charlotte with 18 points in Thursday's loss, while center Nick Richards had nine points and 14 rebounds. Dallas has only covered the spread twice in its last seven home games, making the Mavericks a team to avoid on Friday night.

