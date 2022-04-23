The fourth game in the first-round series between the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz is set for Saturday afternoon. The Jazz took Game 1, but Dallas bounced back with two straight victories in order to take a 2-1 lead heading into Game 4. Dallas' success in Games 2 and 3 was especially impressive considering it was without All-Star guard Luka Doncic due to a calf strain. The good news for Dallas -- and bad news for Utah -- is that Doncic is expected to return to action for Game 4. Doncic's return will obviously be a big boost for the Mavericks, and it could prove to be a major difference-maker in the series.

With that said, here's everything you need to know about Game 4 between Dallas and Utah.

(4) Dallas Mavericks vs. (5) Utah Jazz

When : Saturday, April 23 | Time : 4:30 p.m. ET

: Saturday, April 23 | : 4:30 p.m. ET Where : Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City

: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City TV channel : TNT | Live stream : fuboTV (try for free)

: TNT | : fuboTV (try for free) Odds: UTA -230; DAL +190; O/U: 213.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Mavericks: Doncic's return is the major storyline in this game -- really for both teams, but especially for Dallas. The Mavs were able to weather the storm without Doncic to start the series, but they're obviously a much better -- and more dangerous -- team when he's out there. The Jazz had a tough time toppling the Mavs without Doncic, and with his return their job just got a whole lot harder.

Jazz: Utah has to figure out a way to limit Dallas' 3-point shooting in Game 4. The Mavs have been lighting up Utah from the outside all series by simply driving into the paint, forcing the defense to collapse and then kicking the ball out to open shooters on the perimeter. To combat this, perhaps Utah will have to go small, which could mean benching starting center Rudy Gobert. That wouldn't be an ideal situation, but at this point they have to try something new, because what the Jazz have been doing so far hasn't worked.

Prediction

The Jazz look like a team in the midst of an implosion, and if they weren't able to pull out a win in either of the last two games without Doncic playing, it's tough to imagine them winning Game 4 with Doncic in the lineup. Pick: Mavericks +5.5