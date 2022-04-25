The fifth game in the opening-round series between the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz is slated for Monday evening. The Jazz pulled out a Game 4 win thanks to a game-clinching dunk from Rudy Gobert. That came after the Mavericks had won two of the first three games of the series despite being without superstar Luke Doncic, who was dealing with a calf strain. Even with Doncic back in the fold, the Mavericks weren't able to take care of business down the stretch in Game 4. With Doncic now having a game with his legs back under him, Dallas will be looking to bounce back in Game 5.

Here's everything you need to know about Game 5 between Dallas and Utah.

(4) Dallas Mavericks vs. (5) Utah Jazz

When : Monday, April 25 | Time : 9:30 p.m. ET

: Monday, April 25 | : 9:30 p.m. ET Where : American Airlines Center, Dallas

: American Airlines Center, Dallas TV channel : TNT | Live stream : TNT app

: TNT | : TNT app Odds: UTA +130; DAL -150; O/U: 212.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Mavericks: Doncic made his way back onto the court for Game 4 and looked as though he didn't miss a beat. The Mavericks star poured in 31 points on 11-of-21 shooting, including knocking down four threes in a game that Dallas led heading into the fourth quarter. Dallas received another huge lift from guard Jalen Brunson, who was one of the main reasons that the Mavericks were able to win Games 2 and 3 without Doncic in the lineup. With a few more stops down the stretch, this is a 3-1 series, so it's not crazy to think that the Mavericks can bounce back in Game 5.

Jazz: Game 4 was a do-or-die situation for the Jazz and to their credit, they pulled out the much-needed victory. Even in the win, the Jazz still didn't shoot the ball well from the perimeter. Star guard Donovan Mitchell missed eight of his 10 attempts from beyond the arc and Utah shot just 28.6 percent (10-of-35) from deep as a team. That is simply going to have to change if the Jazz want to keep pace with the Mavericks. The Jazz also will need more production from their supporting cast in guys like Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanovic, and Royce O'Neale if they want to gain the upper hand in this series.

Prediction

The Jazz averted disaster and were able to even the series in Game 4. Still, with Doncic back in the fold now, the Mavericks have to be the favorite to win this series, especially with a pivotal Game 5 taking place in Dallas. Look for another big game from Doncic and Brunson to continue to thrive. Pick: Mavericks -3.0