Mavericks vs. Jazz: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
How to watch Mavericks vs. Jazz basketball game
Who's Playing
Utah @ Dallas
Current Records: Utah 34-18; Dallas 32-21
What to Know
The Utah Jazz might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. ET Monday at American Airlines Center. The Jazz have insisted on making their last three contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 2-1 during that stretch of close contests.
Utah skirted by the Houston Rockets 114-113 on Sunday thanks to a clutch 33-foot three from small forward Bojan Bogdanovic as the clock expired. Among those leading the charge for Utah was point guard Jordan Clarkson, who had 30 points along with six rebounds.
Meanwhile, Dallas didn't have too much trouble with the Charlotte Hornets on the road this past Saturday as they won 116-100. Dallas' shooting guard Seth Curry was one of the most active players for the squad, shooting 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and finishing with 26 points and six boards.
Their wins bumped Utah to 34-18 and Dallas to 32-21. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.00
Odds
The Mavericks are a slight 1-point favorite against the Jazz, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened as a pick 'em.
Over/Under: 222
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Utah have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Dallas.
- Jan 25, 2020 - Utah 112 vs. Dallas 107
- Feb 23, 2019 - Utah 125 vs. Dallas 109
- Nov 14, 2018 - Dallas 118 vs. Utah 68
- Nov 07, 2018 - Utah 117 vs. Dallas 102
- Oct 28, 2018 - Utah 113 vs. Dallas 104
- Mar 22, 2018 - Utah 119 vs. Dallas 112
- Feb 24, 2018 - Utah 97 vs. Dallas 90
- Oct 30, 2017 - Utah 104 vs. Dallas 89
- Feb 09, 2017 - Dallas 112 vs. Utah 105
- Jan 20, 2017 - Utah 112 vs. Dallas 107
- Dec 16, 2016 - Utah 103 vs. Dallas 100
- Nov 02, 2016 - Utah 97 vs. Dallas 81
- Apr 11, 2016 - Dallas 101 vs. Utah 92
- Feb 09, 2016 - Utah 121 vs. Dallas 119
- Nov 20, 2015 - Dallas 102 vs. Utah 93
