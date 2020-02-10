Mavericks vs. Jazz: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

Who's Playing

Utah @ Dallas

Current Records: Utah 34-18; Dallas 32-21

What to Know

The Utah Jazz might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. ET Monday at American Airlines Center. The Jazz have insisted on making their last three contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 2-1 during that stretch of close contests.

Utah skirted by the Houston Rockets 114-113 on Sunday thanks to a clutch 33-foot three from small forward Bojan Bogdanovic as the clock expired. Among those leading the charge for Utah was point guard Jordan Clarkson, who had 30 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Dallas didn't have too much trouble with the Charlotte Hornets on the road this past Saturday as they won 116-100. Dallas' shooting guard Seth Curry was one of the most active players for the squad, shooting 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and finishing with 26 points and six boards.

Their wins bumped Utah to 34-18 and Dallas to 32-21. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Mavericks are a slight 1-point favorite against the Jazz, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened as a pick 'em.

Over/Under: 222

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Dallas.