Who's Playing
Utah @ Dallas
Current Records: Utah 49-33; Dallas 52-30
What to Know
After a few days' rest for both teams, the Dallas Mavericks and the Utah Jazz will meet up at 1 p.m. ET April 16 at American Airlines Center. Dallas knows how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully Utah likes a good challenge.
It was all tied up 59-59 at the half for the Mavericks and the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, but Dallas stepped up in the second half for a 130-120 victory. It was another big night for Dallas' point guard Luka Doncic, who had 26 points and nine assists along with eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Utah on the road against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday as the team secured a 111-80 win. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Jazz had established a 78-56 advantage. They can attribute much of their success to power forward Juancho Hernangomez, who had 22 points in addition to eight boards, and center Rudy Gobert, who posted a double-double on 18 points and 13 boards. That makes it nine consecutive games in which Gobert has had at least ten rebounds.
The Mavericks are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Oklahoma City Thunder Feb. 2 easily too and instead slipped up with a 120-114. In other words, don't count Utah out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $36.50
Odds
The Jazz are a 5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Mavericks as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Utah have won 16 out of their last 24 games against Dallas.
- Mar 27, 2022 - Dallas 114 vs. Utah 100
- Mar 07, 2022 - Dallas 111 vs. Utah 103
- Feb 25, 2022 - Utah 114 vs. Dallas 109
- Dec 25, 2021 - Utah 120 vs. Dallas 116
- Apr 05, 2021 - Dallas 111 vs. Utah 103
- Jan 29, 2021 - Utah 120 vs. Dallas 101
- Jan 27, 2021 - Utah 116 vs. Dallas 104
- Aug 10, 2020 - Dallas 122 vs. Utah 114
- Feb 10, 2020 - Utah 123 vs. Dallas 119
- Jan 25, 2020 - Utah 112 vs. Dallas 107
- Feb 23, 2019 - Utah 125 vs. Dallas 109
- Nov 14, 2018 - Dallas 118 vs. Utah 68
- Nov 07, 2018 - Utah 117 vs. Dallas 102
- Oct 28, 2018 - Utah 113 vs. Dallas 104
- Mar 22, 2018 - Utah 119 vs. Dallas 112
- Feb 24, 2018 - Utah 97 vs. Dallas 90
- Oct 30, 2017 - Utah 104 vs. Dallas 89
- Feb 09, 2017 - Dallas 112 vs. Utah 105
- Jan 20, 2017 - Utah 112 vs. Dallas 107
- Dec 16, 2016 - Utah 103 vs. Dallas 100
- Nov 02, 2016 - Utah 97 vs. Dallas 81
- Apr 11, 2016 - Dallas 101 vs. Utah 92
- Feb 09, 2016 - Utah 121 vs. Dallas 119
- Nov 20, 2015 - Dallas 102 vs. Utah 93