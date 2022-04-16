Who's Playing

Utah @ Dallas

Current Records: Utah 49-33; Dallas 52-30

What to Know

After a few days' rest for both teams, the Dallas Mavericks and the Utah Jazz will meet up at 1 p.m. ET April 16 at American Airlines Center. Dallas knows how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully Utah likes a good challenge.

It was all tied up 59-59 at the half for the Mavericks and the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, but Dallas stepped up in the second half for a 130-120 victory. It was another big night for Dallas' point guard Luka Doncic, who had 26 points and nine assists along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Utah on the road against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday as the team secured a 111-80 win. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Jazz had established a 78-56 advantage. They can attribute much of their success to power forward Juancho Hernangomez, who had 22 points in addition to eight boards, and center Rudy Gobert, who posted a double-double on 18 points and 13 boards. That makes it nine consecutive games in which Gobert has had at least ten rebounds.

The Mavericks are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Oklahoma City Thunder Feb. 2 easily too and instead slipped up with a 120-114. In other words, don't count Utah out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $36.50

Odds

The Jazz are a 5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Mavericks as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah have won 16 out of their last 24 games against Dallas.