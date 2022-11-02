Who's Playing
Utah @ Dallas
Current Records: Utah 6-2; Dallas 3-3
What to Know
The Utah Jazz have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at American Airlines Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Jazz didn't have too much trouble with the Memphis Grizzlies at home on Monday as they won 121-105. It was another big night for Utah's small forward Lauri Markkanen, who posted a double-double on 31 points and 11 rebounds in addition to four blocks.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up 60-60 at the half for Dallas and the Orlando Magic on Sunday, but Dallas stepped up in the second half for a 114-105 victory. Point guard Luka Doncic continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, picking up 44 points and five assists. The matchup made it Doncic's sixth in a row with at least 31 points. Doncic's points were the most he has had all year.
Utah is expected to lose this next one by 6. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-1 against the spread when expected to lose.
Utah is now 6-2 while the Mavericks sit at 3-3. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Jazz are worst in the league in fouls per game, with 24.5 on average. To make matters even worse for Utah, Dallas enters the game with 26.5 fouls drawn per game on average, which is the best in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in Dallas' favor.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.99
Odds
The Mavericks are a solid 6-point favorite against the Jazz, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Utah have won 18 out of their last 30 games against Dallas.
