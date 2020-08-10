Watch Now: NBA Recap: Nuggets Win In Wild Game Over Jazz ( 1:30 )

The Utah Jazz will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 3 p.m. ET Monday at ESPN Wide World of Sports Arena in Orlando. The Mavericks are two games behind the Jazz for the fifth playoff seed in the Western Conference, Utah has lost four of its last five games in the NBA bubble and will not have leading scorer Donovan Mitchell (leg) for this matchup. Dallas has won two of its past three but will sit three key players on Monday. Both teams have clinched playoff berths.

Jazz vs. Mavericks spread: Jazz -6.5

Jazz vs. Mavericks over-under: 222 points

Jazz vs. Mavericks money line: Utah -250 Dallas +210

What you need to know about the Jazz

in a potential first-round playoff preview, Utah lost to Denver in double overtime on Saturday,134-132. Utah was up 29-15 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Donovan Mitchell had 35 points and eight assists along with six rebounds. Mitchell scored seven points in the final 10.8 seconds of regulation to overcome a six-point deficit and force overtime. The Jazz will have to move ahead without Mitchell on Monday, though, as he will be held out with a reported leg issue. He is averaging 24.2 points per game.

The Jazz set a franchise record with 22 3-pointers and made 40 percent of their long-range attempts. Utah has lost four of its six playoff seeding games in the NBA bubble.

What you need to know about the Mavericks

The Mavericks ultimately notched a 136-132 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in overtime on Saturday. Luka Doncic was a force for Dallas, logging a triple-double on 36 points, 19 assists and 14 boards. It was the 17th triple-double of the season for Doncic. He has the most in the league this year. Doncic, however, will be one of three key Mavericks rested on Monday. He is officially listed with an ankle injury.

Dallas will also be without Kristaps Porzingis (knee) and Dorian Finney-Smith (hip). Porzingis is averaging 20.1 points per game. Finney-Smith scored a career-best 27 points and had 11 rebounds vs. Milwaukee.

