Mavericks vs. Jazz odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 25 predictions from advanced model on 32-16 run

The Utah Jazz (31-13), fresh off a run of 18 wins in 20 games, will play host to the explosive Dallas Mavericks (28-16) on Saturday. Luka Doncic keys things for Dallas, while Utah is led by Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. The Mavericks will be without Dwight Powell (Achilles) for Saturday and the rest of the season. They acquired Willie Cauley-Stein from the Warriors after Powell's injury, but the new addition isn't expected to be in uniform for this matchup.

Tip-off is at 5 p.m. ET at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Sportsbooks list Utah as the 4.5-point home favorite, up 1.5 points from the opening line, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 225.5 in the latest Mavericks vs. Jazz odds.

Mavericks vs. Jazz spread: Jazz -4.5

Mavericks vs. Jazz over-under: 225.5 points

Mavericks vs. Jazz money line: Jazz -194, Mavericks +167

DAL: The Mavericks are 4-0-1 against the spread in the last six games

UTAH: The Jazz are 13-2 against the spread in the last 15 contests

Why the Mavericks can cover

The model knows that the Mavericks rely heavily on their elite offense. Dallas enters the night as the league's most efficient offensive team overall, landing in the top eight of the NBA in avoiding turnovers, generating offensive rebounds, getting to the free-throw line and shooting efficiency.

The catalyst for much of that effectiveness is Doncic, with the second-year All-Star averaging 29.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 9.0 assists per game and operating at an obscenely high level. Defensively, the Mavericks also have a couple of strengths, including an above-average propensity for keeping opponents away from the free-throw line and forcing the other team into low-efficiency shot attempts.

Why the Jazz can cover

Despite Doncic's dominance, Dallas isn't a lock to cover the Mavericks vs. Jazz spread. The model has considered that the Jazz operate in a team concept, and that leads Quin Snyder's bunch to a top-seven mark on both ends and a stunningly positive recent run of results. However, Utah also has high-end talent to bank on when times get tight.

Gobert is perhaps the NBA's best defender, averaging 14.5 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game, and he is flanked by myriad options offensively. Donovan Mitchell leads the way with 24.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, while Bojan Bogdanovic adds 21.1 points and converts 42 percent of his 3-point attempts. Utah should have no trouble scoring against Dallas as a result of the firepower.

How to make Mavericks vs. Jazz picks

