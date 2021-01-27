The Utah Jazz will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Vivint Smart Home Arena. The Jazz are 13-4 overall and 6-2 at home, while Dallas is 8-9 overall and 6-5 on the road. Utah is favored by 2.5-points in the latest Jazz vs. Mavericks odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 221. Before entering any Mavericks vs. Jazz picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Jazz vs. Mavericks spread: Jazz -2.5

Jazz vs. Mavericks over-under: 221 points

Jazz vs. Mavericks money line: Utah -140, Dallas +120

What you need to know about the Jazz

The Jazz come into Wednesday's game riding a nine-game winning streak. Utah strolled past the New York Knicks on Tuesday, 108-94. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 59-46 deficit. Rudy Gobert dropped a double-double with 19 rebounds and 18 points in addition to four blocks. The Jazz overcame a 3-for-15 outing from Donovan Mitchell, who finished with nine points. Mitchell (concussion) will miss Wednesday's contest against the Mavericks.

Royce O'Neale had a career-high 20 points and grabbed six rebounds against the Knicks. Mike Conley also scored 19 points. Utah has outscored the opposition by a per game average of 116.8-101.1 during the winning streak, which is the longest in the league so far this season.

What you need to know about the Mavericks

Dallas took a 117-113 defeat against the Denver Nuggets on Monday. Luka Doncic posted a triple-double with 35 points, 16 assists, and 11 boards. He leads the NBA with six triple-doubles so far this season. Tim Hardaway Jr. added 19 points, including 16 in the third quarter.

Josh Richardson, Dorian Finney-Smith and Dwight Powell are expected to return Wednesday after being out due to health and safety protocols. The Mavericks have lost five of their past seven games, and lost two of three meetings with the Jazz last season.

