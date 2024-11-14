Teams looking to get back into the win column meet when the Dallas Mavericks battle the Utah Jazz in a key Western Conference matchup on Thursday night. Dallas is coming off a 120-117 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday during the league's in-season tournament, while Utah dropped a 120-112 decision to the Phoenix Suns that same night. The Mavericks (5-6), who have lost three in a row, are 1-3 on the road this season. The Jazz (2-8), who have lost two of three games, are 0-5 on their home floor.

Tip-off from Delta Center in Salt Lake City is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Mavericks are 9-point favorites in the latest Mavericks vs. Jazz odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 231.5. Before making any Jazz vs. Mavericks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Mavericks vs. Jazz spread: Mavericks -9

Mavericks vs. Jazz over/under: 231.5 points

Mavericks vs. Jazz money line: Mavericks -400, Jazz +312

DAL: The Mavs have hit the game total under in 57 of their last 90 games (+20.70 units)

UT: The Jazz have hit the money line in four of their last 13 games (+8.30 units)

Why the Mavericks can cover

Point guard Luka Doncic continues to power the Dallas offense. In 11 starts this season, he is averaging 28.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.5 steals in 37.9 minutes. He has registered four double-doubles this year, including a 34-point and 15-assist effort in a 134-127 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Nov. 4. In Tuesday's loss at Golden State, he scored 31 points while adding eight rebounds, six assists and three steals.

Veteran point guard Kyrie Irving is also off to a solid start to the season. In 11 starts, he is averaging 25.2 points, 4.9 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals. He has been red hot from the floor, connecting on 54.5% of his field goals, including 54.1% of his 3-pointers, and 85.7% of his free throws. He scored 43 points and added five rebounds and five assists in a 122-120 loss at Denver on Sunday. See which team to pick here.

Why the Jazz can cover

Guard Keyonte George, a first-round draft pick a year ago, is one of five Jazz players averaging 10 or more points per game. In nine games, all starts, he is averaging 14.9 points, 6.1 assists and 3.1 rebounds in 31.9 minutes of action. In a 135-126 win at Chicago on Nov. 4, he narrowly missed a double-double with a season-high 33 points and nine assists. He registered a double-double in a 113-96 loss to Sacramento on Oct. 29, scoring 10 points and dishing out 11 assists.

Veteran power forward John Collins has been a sparkplug off the bench. In 10 games, he is averaging a team-high 17.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 steals in 25.3 minutes. He is connecting on 52% of his field goals, including 37.5% from 3-point range, and 96.4% from the free throw line. He has recorded four double-doubles on the season, including a 29-point and 10-rebound performance on Tuesday against Phoenix. See which team to pick here.

