The No. 5 seed Utah Jazz and No. 4 seed Dallas Mavericks begin a best-of-seven series in the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs with a Game 1 matchup on Saturday afternoon. Utah is 49-33 overall this season with a 20-21 road record. Dallas closed on a 7-1 spurt to finish 52-30 overall, earning home-court advantage against the Jazz. Luka Doncic (calf) is not expected to play in Game 1 for the Mavs, with Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot) and Frank Ntilikina (illness) ruled out. Trent Forrest (foot) and Udoka Azubuike (ankle) are out for the Jazz.

Tipoff is at 1 p.m. ET in Dallas. Caesars Sportsbook lists Utah as the five-point road favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 209.5 in the latest Jazz vs. Mavericks odds. Before making any Mavericks vs. Jazz picks, you need to see the NBA playoff 2022 predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past three-plus seasons. The model enters the 2022 NBA playoffs on a stunning 85-55 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning almost $2,400. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Mavs vs. Jazz, and just locked in its picks and NBA playoff predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Jazz vs. Mavs:

Jazz vs. Mavericks spread: Jazz -5

Jazz vs. Mavericks over-under: 209.5 points

Jazz vs. Mavericks money line: Jazz -210, Mavericks +175

UTAH: The Jazz are 16-24-1 against the spread in road games

DAL: The Mavericks are 23-16-2 against the spread in home games

Why the Jazz can cover

The Jazz are potent on both ends of the floor, headlined by the NBA's best offense. Utah leads the league in scoring 116.2 points per 100 possessions, and the Jazz are No. 2 in the NBA in 2-point accuracy at 56.8 percent. Utah converts more than 47 percent of field goal attempts, and the Jazz are in the top four of the league in free throw attempts (23.4 per game) and 3-pointers (14.5 per game). Utah also makes use of the offensive glass, ranking in the top five in offensive rebound rate (30.0 percent) and second-chance points (14.9 per game).

On defense, the Jazz hold opponents to 110.0 points per 100 possessions, a top-10 figure, and opponents are shooting only 45.3 percent from the field against Utah. The Jazz are above-average in 2-point defense (51.8 percent) and 3-point defense (35.0 percent), and Utah leads the NBA in free throw prevention, yielding only 19.3 attempts per game. Utah is also in the top 10 in assists allowed, defensive rebound rate, and points allowed in the paint, with above-average marks in transition, including only 12.0 fast break points allowed per contest.

Why the Mavericks can cover

Dallas is excellent on defense, ranking in the top five of the NBA since Jan. 1 and No. 7 for the full season. The Mavericks allow only 109.1 points per 100 possessions, and no team allows fewer 3-pointers (10.9 per game) than Dallas. Dallas is also in the top five of the league in 3-point percentage allowed (34.0 percent), and the Mavericks rank soundly in the top 10 in free throw prevention, assist prevention and defensive rebound rate. The Mavericks are allowing only 11.9 fast break points per game, and ball security is a strength of Dallas, which should help to prevent transition opportunities for Utah.

Dallas is No. 3 in the NBA in turnovers, committing only 12.5 per game, and the Mavericks are scoring 112.5 points per 100 possessions. Utah is in the bottom five of the NBA in turnover creation on defense, and Dallas ranks in the top 10 of the NBA in assist-to-turnover ratio and 3-pointers per game. The Mavericks also excel inside the arc, making 54.8 percent of 2-point attempts to rank in the top five of the league.

How to make Jazz vs. Mavericks picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, projecting 218 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Mavericks vs. Jazz? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.