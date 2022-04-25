A big Western Conference showdown features the Utah Jazz traveling to take on the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 on Monday evening in the 2022 NBA playoffs. Utah picked up a crucial 100-99 win in Game 4 to even the series at 2-2. Dallas will look to defend its home court and move to within one win of clinching the series. Mavericks star Luka Doncic returned for Game 4, and put up 30 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

Tipoff is at 9:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center. Dallas is favored by three points in the latest Mavericks vs. Jazz odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is 212.5. Before locking in any Jazz vs. Mavericks picks, be sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Jazz vs. Mavericks spread: Dallas -3

Jazz vs. Mavericks over-under: 212.5 points

Jazz vs. Mavericks money line: Utah +130, Dallas -150

UTA: Jazz are 5-2 ATS in their last seven conference quarterfinals games

DAL: Mavericks are 6-1 ATS in their last seven Monday games



Why the Mavericks can cover

Guard Jalen Brunson has been a game-changer in this series. Brunson is a reliable and efficient ball-handler for Dallas. The Villanova product is agile with a quick first step. Brunson is averaging 29.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. In his last matchup, the 2018 second-round pick had 23 points, five rebounds and three assists.

Guard Spencer Dinwiddie is a fellow ball-handler in the backcourt for the Mavericks. Dinwiddie has great height and length at the position. He sees the court pretty well, and is an excellent facilitator. The Colorado product is putting up 16 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game. In Game 3, he finished with 20 points, five rebounds, and six assists.

Why the Jazz can cover

Guard Donovan Mitchell is an uber-athletic all-around player for Utah. Mitchell has good quickness and agility to navigate his way around the floor. The Louisville product is a streaky shooter but can catch fire from downtown. Mitchell is averaging 30.3 points, four rebounds and six assists per game. In the Game 4 win, the three-time All-Star racked up 23 points, six rebounds, and seven assists.

Forward Bojan Bogdanovic is a knockdown shooter on the outside who can attack the lane. Bogdanovic knows how to create space and get clean looks at the rim. The 2011 second-round pick is logging 21.8 points, five rebounds and two assists per game. He dropped 24-plus points in three of the four games played thus far.

How to make Jazz vs. Mavericks picks

