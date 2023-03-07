The Dallas Mavericks (33-32) are set to host the Utah Jazz (31-34) on Tuesday, Mar. 7. The Mavericks are 21-13 at home and Utah is 11-21 on the road. The Mavs are looking to bounce back from a 130-126 loss to the Phoenix Suns, while the Jazz are looking to snap a three-game losing streak after losing to the Oklahoma City Thunder 129-119 on Sunday. Collin Sexton (hamstring) is out for Utah. JaVale McGee (ankle) is doubtful and Maxi Kleber (hamstring) is questionable for Dallas.

Mavericks vs. Jazz spread: Mavericks -8

Mavericks vs. Jazz over/under: 236 points

Mavericks vs. Jazz money line: Dallas -345, Utah 270

What you need to know about the Mavericks

It was a hard-fought contest, but Dallas had to settle for a 130-126 loss against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. Dallas' defeat came about despite a quality game from point guard Kyrie Irving, who had 30 points and seven assists.

The Mavs are still trying to hit their stride after acquiring Irving at the trade deadline. In his nine games with Dallas, Irving is averaging 27.0 points, 6.8 assists, and 4.9 rebounds per game. Point guard Luka Doncic is having a MVP-caliber season for the Mavs with per game averages of 33.4 points (the top mark in the league), 8.7 rebounds, and 8.1 assists.

What you need to know about the Jazz

Meanwhile, the Jazz came up short against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, falling 129-119. Utah's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of point guard Jordan Clarkson, who posted a double-double on 18 points and 12 assists, and center Walker Kessler, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 10 rebounds along with five blocks.

Allowing an average of 117.2 points per game, Utah hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end, which could be problematic against an explosive Dallas squad. Power forward Lauri Markkanen is having a breakout season for Utah averaging 25.2 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.

