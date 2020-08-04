Watch Now: Are The Sixers In Trouble? ( 2:04 )

The Sacramento Kings will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 2:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at HP Field House in Orlando. Both teams have yet to win a game since the restart in the NBA bubble. The Mavericks occupy the No. 7 spot in the NBA Western Conference standings and have clinched a playoff berth. The Kings are three games behind the final playoff spot in the West.

The Mavericks are 1-4 against the spread in their past five games. Sacramento is 5-4-1 against the spread in its last 10 games. Dallas is favored by six points in the latest Kings vs. Mavericks odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 235.5.

Kings vs. Mavericks spread: Kings +6

Kings vs. Mavericks over-under: 235.5 points

Kings vs. Mavericks money line: Sacramento 205, Dallas -245

Why the Mavericks can cover

Dallas fell 117-115 to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. The Mavericks were up 73-60 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. One thing holding Dallas back was the mediocre play of Tim Hardaway Jr., who logged 29 minutes but put up just two points on 1-for-12 shooting. Luka Doncic scored 40 for Dallas and Kristaps Porzingis had 30.

The Mavericks have lost their first two games since the restart by a total of six points. They have managed to secure a playoff berth despite the defeats and could be headed to a first round postseason matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers if they remain in their current spot. Dallas won two of the first three meetings with Sacramento this season.

Why the Kings can cover

Sacramento ended up a good deal behind the Orlando Magic when they played on Sunday, losing 132-116. Sacramento was down 113-78 at the end of the third quarter. Harry Giles III had 23 points in addition to eight rebounds.

The Kings have lost their first two restart games by a combined total of 25 points. The Kings allowed San Antonio to shoot 53.3 percent from the floor and the Magic shot 52.4 percent from the field. They have also been outscored 87-60 on three pointers in their two defeats.

How to make Mavericks vs. Kings picks

