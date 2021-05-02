The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Sacramento Kings at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday at American Airlines Center. The Mavericks are 36-27 overall and 17-14 at home, while Sacramento is 26-37 overall and 12-19 on the road. The Mavericks are fifth in the NBA Western Conference standings, while the Kings are 12th.

Dallas is favored by seven points in the latest Mavericks vs. Kings odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 228.5.

Mavericks vs. Kings spread: Mavericks -7

Mavericks vs. Kings over-under: 228 points

Mavericks vs. Kings money line: Mavericks -250, Kings +210

What you need to know about the Mavericks

Dallas escaped with a win this past Saturday against the Washington Wizards by the margin of a single free throw, 125-124. Point guard Luka Doncic continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, posting a triple-double on 31 points, 20 assists, and 12 rebounds. The 20 assists marked a career high.

Dallas has been dealing with a lengthy injury list recently that is now shrinking. However, JJ Redick (heel) and Kristaps Porzingis (knee) remain day-to-day. Dallas is 30-33 against the spread overall this season and is just 12-19 ATS at home.

What you need to know about the Kings

Sacramento pulled out the 110-106 victory against the Lakers on Friday. The Kings pulled off that outright upset as 11.5-point underdogs. Guard Tyrese Haliburton was the offensive standout of the game for Sacramento, dropping a double-double on 23 points and 10 assists.

Haliburton, a rookie out of Iowa State, is averaging 18 points and 8.4 assists in his last five games. Forward Harrison Barnes (groin) is day-to-day, while guard De'Aaron Fox (health and safety protocols) remains out.

