Mavericks vs. Kings odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 15 predictions from proven projection model

The Sacramento Kings will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center. Sacramento is 15-25 overall and 8-12 at home, while Dallas is 25-15 overall and 13-5 on the road. The Kings have lost 11 of their past 14 games. The Mavericks, meanwhile, have won three of their past five games. Dallas is favored by 4.5-points in the latest Kings vs. Mavericks odds, while the over-under is set at 225.5.

The Kings lost 114-112 to Orlando on Monday. The Kings' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Nemanja Bjelica, who shot 8-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with a career-high 34 points and seven rebounds, and De'Aaron Fox, who almost posted a triple-double with 31 points, 10 dimes, and eight rebounds. Marvin Bagley III (foot) returned from an eight-game layoff and had 18 points and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Dallas blew past Golden State 124-97 on Tuesday. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third quarter, by which point Dallas had established a 94-71 advantage. Dwight Powell shot 9-for-9 and scored 21 points in 24 minutes. It was has fifth double-digit performance in the past six games. Powell is averaging 15 points during that span. Luka Doncic had 20 points and eight rebounds.

The Mavericks fell 110-106 to the Kings the last time the two teams met on December 8. The Kings have won the last four meetings between the two teams and 10 of the past 13 overall.

