The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Sacramento Kings at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at American Airlines Center. The Mavericks are 30-25 overall and 13-13 at home, while Sacramento is 22-34 overall and 10-18 on the road. The Kings are 9-23 against the spread in their last 32 games following a straight-up loss. The Mavericks are 9-4 against the spread in their last 13 games following an against-the-spread loss.

Mavericks vs. Kings spread: Mavericks -8.5

Mavericks vs. Kings over-under: 230.5 points

Mavericks vs. Kings money line: Mavericks -355, Kings +295

What you need to know about the Mavericks

Dallas has dropped three of its last four games, including a 117-109 setback against the New York Knicks on Friday. Luka Doncic almost posted a triple-double on 22 points, 19 assists, and eight rebounds.

Doncic delivers 28.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game for Dallas. The Mavericks score 111.3 points and allow 111.1 points defensively per game. Dallas leads Memphis by a game in the Southwest Division.

What you need to know about the Kings

Sacramento is mired in a nine-game losing streak, including a 122-114 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Thursday. De'Aaron Fox dropped 27 points and eight assists, and Buddy Hield shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 24 points.

Fox scores a team-high 25.2 points and dishes 7.1 assists per game, while Richaun Holmes grabs 8.9 rebounds per outing, though he is day-to-day with a hamstring injury. The Kings score 11.4 points per game, but allow an NBA-worst 118.8 points on defense. Sacramento is last in the Pacific Division, 18 games behind Phoenix. Marvin Bagley (hand) remains out for Sacramento.

