The Sacramento Kings will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 10 p.m. ET on Monday at the Golden 1 Center. Sacramento is 24-36 overall and 13-17 at home, while Dallas is 33-26 overall and 17-12 on the road. The Mavericks have won three straight games and are sixth in the Western Conference standings. Meanwhile, the Kings have split their last four contests and sit in 12th place in the West.

This is the second of three matchups between these teams and Sacramento won the first game 121-107 on April 18. Dallas is favored by six-points in the latest Kings vs. Mavericks odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 223.5. Before entering any Mavericks vs. Kings picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it has returned over $9,200 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up over $1,200 on its top-rated picks this season, and dating back to last year, it entered Week 18 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 96-60 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Kings vs. Mavericks. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Kings vs. Mavericks:

Kings vs. Mavericks spread: Kings +6

Kings vs. Mavericks over-under: 223.5 points

Kings vs. Mavericks money line: DAL -245, SAC +205

What you need to know about the Kings

It was close but no cigar for the Kings as they fell 117-113 to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. Despite the defeat, Sacramento had strong showings from shooting guard Buddy Hield, who shot 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 25 points and six rebounds, and point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who recorded 24 points and eight assists. It was the 14th consecutive game that the Kings allowed at least 107 points, and they rank last in the NBA in points allowed per game (118.9).

De'Aaron Fox leads Sacramento in both scoring (25.2 points per game) and assists (7.2 assists per game) but he will be out on Monday due to health and safety protocols. The Kings will also be without Marvin Bagley III (hand) and may be missing Richaun Holmes, who is questionable due to a hamstring injury. Sacramento's leading active scorer will be Buddy Hield, who averages 16.7 points per game and ranks second in the NBA in made 3-pointers (238).

What you need to know about the Mavericks

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Dallas and the Los Angeles Lakers this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Dallas wrapped it up with a 108-93 win at home. Among those leading the charge for the Mavericks was center Dwight Powell, who had 25 points in addition to nine boards. Dorian Finney-Smith chipped in with 21 points, including making 4-of-7 shots from beyond the arc.

Dallas' offense revolves around Luka Doncic, who leads the team in points (28.5), rebounds (8.0) and assists (8.8). However, Doncic banged his elbow against the Lakers and is questionable on Monday vs. the Kings. He is part of a lengthy injury list for the Mavericks as Kristaps Porzingis (ankle), Josh Richardson (hamstring) and Maxi Kleber (back) are all listed as questionable as well. Dallas could be shorthanded as it goes for its fourth straight win, which would tie for its second-longest of the season.

How to make Kings vs. Mavericks picks

The model has simulated Mavericks vs. Kings 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits in over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Kings vs. Mavericks? And which side of the spread hits over 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a roll on NBA picks.