The Sacramento Kings and the Dallas Mavericks are set to tip at 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday at American Airlines Center. Dallas is 32-29 overall and 19-12 at home, while Sacramento is 31-28 overall and 16-14 on the road. The Kings are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Mavericks vs. Kings odds, and the over/under is 231.5 points.

Both teams are battling for NBA playoff positioning with the Kings entering this matchup in ninth place in the West and the Mavs in 10th. Before entering any Mavericks vs. Kings picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 20 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 147-107 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $4,000. It's also an outstanding 18-10 (64%) on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Sacramento-Dallas. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for the game:

Mavericks vs. Kings spread: Kings -2.5

Mavericks vs. Kings over/under: 231.5 points

Mavericks vs. Kings money line: Kings -134, Mavericks +113

The Kings came out on top against the Rockets by a score of 113-103 on Saturday to extend their winning streak to three. The Kings can attribute much of their success to Jonas Valanciunas, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 14 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks lost to the Bucks at home by a decisive 132-117 margin on Saturday. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Dallas in their matchups with Milwaukee as they've now lost five in a row. The losing side was boosted by Kyrie Irving, who scored 31 points in that game and has now hit the 30-point plateau in three of his last five games.

Both sides are missing some key pieces due to injury. Domantas Sabonis (hamstring) is out for the Kings. The Mavs remain without Anthony Davis (adductor), Daniel Gafford (knee), Dereck Lively II (ankle), Caleb Martin (hip) and PJ Washington (ankle). See which side to back at SportsLine.

