The No. 9 seed Sacramento Kings are set to host the No. 10 seed Dallas Mavericks in a Western Conference 2025 NBA Play-In Tournament game on Wednesday. Dallas finished the regular season with a 39-43 overall record and a 17-25 record on the road, while Sacramento finished at 40-42 overall and 20-21 at home. The winner of this game will face the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday with the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference playoff bracket on the line. The Kings won all three matchups between these teams during the regular season. Anthony Davis (adductor) is listed as probable for Dallas, while Jake LaRavia (thumb) and Malik Monk (calf) are both out for Sacramento.

Tipoff is at 10 p.m. ET from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. Sacramento is the 4.5-point favorite in the latest Kings vs. Mavericks odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 213.5.



Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Mavs vs. Kings:

Mavericks vs. Kings spread: Sacramento -4.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook

Mavericks vs. Kings over/under: 213.5 points

Mavericks vs. Kings money line: Sacramento -193, Dallas +160

DAL: The Mavs are 38-42-2 against the spread this season

SAC: The Kings are 36-45-1 against the spread this season



Mavericks vs. Kings streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Mavericks can cover

All-Star forward Anthony Davis is expected to play for the Mavericks in this game. He presence and postseason experience will give Dallas a massive boost in its front court. In nine games with the Mavs, Davis is averaging 20.0 points, 10.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 2.2 blocks per game.

Dallas also has a solid veteran presence in shooting guard Klay Thompson. The 35-year-old is one of the premier shooters in NBA history, and is a four-time NBA champion. Thompson averaged 14.0 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during the regular season.

Why the Kings can cover

The Kings went 3-0 against Dallas this season, with two of those wins coming by double digits. Sacramento is 4-2 against the spread in its last six games, and has home court advantage on its side. The Kings have far more star power available leading into this matchup.

Sacramento is led by Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, and DeMar DeRozan. Sabonis averages a double-double on 19.1 points and 13.9 rebounds per game, and will match up well with Davis. LaVine leads the team, averaging 22.4 points per game, while DeRozan is scoring 22.2 points to go with 4.4 assists per game.

How to make Kings vs. Mavs picks



