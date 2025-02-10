The Dallas Mavericks decided to take their franchise in a new direction when they dealt superstar Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis, and now they'll host the Sacramento Kings for a Western Conference battle on Monday. Dallas is 28-25 on the season and is the current No. 8 seed in the West, while Sacramento is 26-26 and is ninth in the standings. The Kings also underwent a roster overhaul at the NBA trade deadline, adding Zach LaVine and a haul of picks in exchange for De'Aaron Fox.

Tipoff from the American Airlines Center in Dallas is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday. The home team is listed as a 1-point favorite in the latest Mavericks vs. Kings odds and the over/under is 237 points.

The model has set its sights on Dallas vs. Sacramento. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Kings vs. Mavericks:

Mavericks vs. Kings spread: Mavericks -1

Mavericks vs. Kings over/under: 237 points

Mavericks vs. Kings money line: Dallas -114, Sacramento -105

Mavericks vs. Kings streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)



Why the Mavericks can cover

Davis made his Dallas debut on Saturday and put in an impressive performance with 26 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists and three blocked shots. However, he had to leave the game and has been ruled out for Monday with a groin injury.

Max Christie, who was also a part of the Doncic-for-Davis trade, added 23 points off the bench in a 116-105 win over the Rockets. Christie has had at least 15 points in all three of his games with the Mavericks after averaging 8.5 per game with the Lakers. Dallas has now covered the spread in four of its last five games at home.

Why the Kings can cover

Meanwhile, the Kings are also coming off a 123-118 win over the Pelicans on Saturday, and it was their first win since LaVine entered the lineup. Domantas Sabonis had 27 points and 16 rebounds in the win, while LaVine had 22 points.

Sacramento won the rebounding battle 51-39 in that contest but failed to cover as 8-point favorites. However, the Kings have covered the spread in five of their last seven head-to-head matchups with the Mavericks and have also won their last six against Southwest division opponents.

