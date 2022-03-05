The Sacramento Kings visit the Dallas Mavericks for a Western Conference tilt on Saturday evening. The Kings are 2-1 in the last three games, righting the ship to some degree despite a 24-41 overall record. Dallas is red-hot in 2022, improving its record to 38-25 with a 21-11 mark at home. Luka Doncic (toe) is listed as questionable for the Mavericks, with Maxi Kleber (ankle) ruled out. Richaun Holmes (back) is listed as questionable for the Kings.

Kings vs. Mavericks spread: Mavericks -7

Kings vs. Mavericks over-under: 225 points

Kings vs. Mavericks money line: Mavericks -320, Kings +250

Sacramento: The Kings are 20-22 against the spread in conference games

Dallas: The Mavericks are 27-15 against the spread in conference games

Why the Kings can cover

Sacramento's defense should benefit from a few shortcomings of Dallas. The Mavericks are second-worst in the NBA in second-chance points per game on offense, and Dallas is No. 28 in the league in points in the paint. The Mavericks are heavily reliant on a single offensive entity, and Dallas doesn't put pressure on opponents in transition, ranking No. 26 in the NBA in fast-break points. The Kings do a very good job in avoiding fouls, allowing only 20.6 free-throw attempts per game, and that can help to swing the math toward Sacramento.

On offense, the Kings are above-average overall in scoring 110.0 points per game. Sacramento also ranks in the top five of the NBA in both free-throw attempts (22.8 per game) and points in the paint (49.2 per game), illustrating impressive aggression in attacking the rim.

Why the Mavericks can cover

Dallas is playing excellent defense in recent days, but the team's offense is also in good shape against Sacramento. The Mavericks are in the top five of the NBA in 2-point accuracy, making 54.2 percent of attempts inside the arc. Dallas is also elite in ball security, ranking No. 3 in the NBA in committing only 12.6 turnovers per game. The Mavericks produce 1.88 assists for every turnover and, since Jan. 1, Dallas is making 36.9 percent of 3-point attempts to rank in the top six of the NBA.

Sacramento's defense is also porous, with the Kings giving up 114.3 points per 100 possessions. That ranks in the bottom three of the NBA, and Sacramento is in the bottom five of the league in field-goal percentage allowed, 2-point percentage, 3-point percentage allowed, and second-chance points allowed. The Kings are also last in the NBA in points allowed in the paint on defense.

How to make Kings vs. Mavericks picks

