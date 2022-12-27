Who's Playing

New York @ Dallas

Current Records: New York 18-16; Dallas 18-16

What to Know

After a four-game homestand, the New York Knicks will be on the road. They will take on the Dallas Mavericks in a holiday battle at 8:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at American Airlines Center. Dallas should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Knicks will be looking to regain their footing.

New York came up short against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, falling 119-112. The losing side was boosted by power forward Julius Randle, who had 35 points along with eight boards.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks beat the Los Angeles Lakers 124-115 on Sunday. Dallas' success was spearheaded by the efforts of center Christian Wood, who had 30 points and seven assists in addition to eight rebounds, and point guard Luka Doncic, who had 32 points and nine assists in addition to nine rebounds.

New York is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 3-6-1 ATS when expected to lose.

New York and Dallas now sit at an identical 18-16. The Mavericks are 8-9 after wins this season, and the Knicks are 8-7 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $76.00

Odds

The Mavericks are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New York have won eight out of their last 15 games against Dallas.