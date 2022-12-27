Who's Playing
New York @ Dallas
Current Records: New York 18-16; Dallas 18-16
What to Know
After a four-game homestand, the New York Knicks will be on the road. They will take on the Dallas Mavericks in a holiday battle at 8:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at American Airlines Center. Dallas should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Knicks will be looking to regain their footing.
New York came up short against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, falling 119-112. The losing side was boosted by power forward Julius Randle, who had 35 points along with eight boards.
Meanwhile, the Mavericks beat the Los Angeles Lakers 124-115 on Sunday. Dallas' success was spearheaded by the efforts of center Christian Wood, who had 30 points and seven assists in addition to eight rebounds, and point guard Luka Doncic, who had 32 points and nine assists in addition to nine rebounds.
New York is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 3-6-1 ATS when expected to lose.
New York and Dallas now sit at an identical 18-16. The Mavericks are 8-9 after wins this season, and the Knicks are 8-7 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $76.00
Odds
The Mavericks are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
New York have won eight out of their last 15 games against Dallas.
- Dec 03, 2022 - Dallas 121 vs. New York 100
- Mar 09, 2022 - New York 107 vs. Dallas 77
- Jan 12, 2022 - New York 108 vs. Dallas 85
- Apr 16, 2021 - New York 117 vs. Dallas 109
- Apr 02, 2021 - Dallas 99 vs. New York 86
- Nov 14, 2019 - New York 106 vs. Dallas 103
- Nov 08, 2019 - New York 106 vs. Dallas 102
- Jan 30, 2019 - Dallas 114 vs. New York 90
- Nov 02, 2018 - New York 118 vs. Dallas 106
- Mar 13, 2018 - Dallas 110 vs. New York 97
- Jan 07, 2018 - New York 100 vs. Dallas 96
- Jan 25, 2017 - Dallas 103 vs. New York 95
- Nov 14, 2016 - New York 93 vs. Dallas 77
- Mar 30, 2016 - Dallas 91 vs. New York 89
- Dec 07, 2015 - Dallas 104 vs. New York 97