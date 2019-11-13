Mavericks vs. Knicks: NBA live stream info, watch online, TV channel, start time, odds, prediction, pick

There are six games on the docket for Thursday night in the NBA, and one of the most interesting contests takes us to Madison Square Garden. There, in the World's Most Famous Arena, the New York Knicks will host the Dallas Mavericks and welcome back former big man Kristaps Porzingis.

It's been a tough start to the season for the Knicks, who enter the contest at 2-9, and have already held an emergency press conference with top executives after getting blown out by the Cavaliers. As for the Mavericks, they're off to a solid start with their new-look squad, coming into the game with a 6-4 record.

Viewing Information

Date: Thursday, Nov. 14 | 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, Nov. 14 | 8 p.m. ET Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: TNT | Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

TNT | fuboTV (watch for free) Odds: Mavericks -7 | O/U 216.5

Storylines

Knicks: New York struck out on big names in the summer, failing to get any of its top targets, most notably Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, who took their talents across the East River to Brooklyn instead. With tens of millions of dollars in unused cap space burning a hole in their pocket, the Knicks started handing out all sorts of misguided contracts, building a roster heavy on power forwards, and light on talent. The result has been a predictable disaster. They're 2-9, already have four losses by at least 20 points and had to hold an emergency press conference over the weekend following an embarrassing performance against the Cavaliers. One of their wins this season was on the road in Dallas, though, so perhaps they have something going for them in this matchup.

Mavericks: Dallas is off to a solid start in the Luka Doncic-Kristaps Porzingis era, opening the season 6-4, a mark which has it in sixth place in the West. The Mavericks' offense has been terrific with Doncic leading the way, and they look to have a solid chance at getting back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. But, of course, the main storyline on Thursday night is Porzingis' return to MSG after last season's trade. The big man was once the expected savior of the Knicks, but his tenure there was sullied by injuries, off-court problems and hapless decision-making by those in charge of the franchise. Now, he'll have a chance to show the Knicks just what they're missing.

Game prediction, pick

The Knicks stink; they aren't winning this game. The Mavs are one of the best offensive teams in the league, and they should feast in this one. Plus, there will be plenty of motivation for Dallas to win this game for its big man Porzingis. Pick: Mavericks (-7)