The Dallas Mavericks visit Madison Square Garden to take on the New York Knicks on Friday evening. Dallas is 25-21 this season, and Rick Carlisle's team enters on a two-game winning streak. New York is 24-24 overall, though the Knicks have dropped two consecutive games. Mitchell Robinson (foot) is out for the Knicks, with Derrick Rose (ankle) and RJ Barrett (ankle) officially listed as questionable. JJ Redick (heel) and Willie Cauley-Stein (protocols) are out of action for the Mavericks.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET in New York. William Hill Sportsbook lists Dallas as the 5.5-point road favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 213.5 in the latest Mavericks vs. Knicks odds. Before making any Knicks vs. Mavericks picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Mavericks vs. Knicks spread: Mavericks -5.5

Mavericks vs. Knicks over-under: 213.5 points

Mavericks vs. Knicks money line: Mavericks -220, Knicks +190

DAL: The Mavericks are 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 games

NYK: The Knicks are 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Mavericks can cover



With Luka Doncic averaging 28.7 points, 8.9 assists and 8.1 rebounds per game, the Mavericks are potent offensively. Dallas is a top-10 offense for the season, scoring almost 1.14 points per possession, and Rick Carlisle's team ranked No. 4 in the NBA in offense in March, scoring 1.169 points per possession. The Mavericks are No. 7 in the league in true shooting percentage (58.4 percent) and No. 4 in the league in 2-point shooting (55.6 percent).

Dallas is elite at taking care of the ball, committing a turnover on only 12.5 percent of possessions, and the Mavericks create free throw attempts at an above-average rate. While the Mavericks are not elite defensively, they are better than average in shooting efficiency allowed, defensive rebounding and points allowed in the paint. Furthermore, the Knicks are a bottom-10 team in offensive efficiency, shooting efficiency, 2-point shooting and assists, leaving the door open for Dallas to be effective on that end of the floor.

Why the Knicks can cover

The Knicks are a defense-first team, with impressive metrics under Tom Thibodeau. New York leads the NBA in points allowed per game (104.5) and the Knicks rank fourth in the league in defensive efficiency, giving up 1.08 points per possession. The Knicks also lead the league in field goal percentage allowed (44.2 percent) and 3-point percentage allowed (33.6 percent), while allowing only 22.9 assists per game.

Thibodeau's squad is a top-10 defensive rebounding unit, securing 74.7 percent of available rebounds, and the Knicks land in the top five in fast break points allowed (10.2 per game), points allowed in the paint (42.6 per game) and second-chance points allowed (11.7 per game). On the offensive end, the Knicks are also tremendous on the glass, pulling down 28.1 percent of their own misses, and that is an area of focus against the Mavericks.

How to make Knicks vs. Mavericks picks

