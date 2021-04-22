Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Dallas
Current Records: Los Angeles 35-23; Dallas 31-26
What to Know
The Dallas Mavericks haven't won a matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers since Dec. 1 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. The Mavericks are getting right back to it as they host Los Angeles at 9:30 p.m. ET April 22 at American Airlines Center. Dallas will be strutting in after a win while the Lakers will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Dallas was able to grind out a solid victory over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, winning 127-117. Dallas' point guard Luka Doncic did his thing and almost dropped a triple-double on 30 points, ten rebounds, and nine dimes.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles ended up a good deal behind the Utah Jazz when they played on Monday, losing 111-97. Los Angeles was down 85-65 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Center Andre Drummond wasn't much of a difference maker for the Lakers; Drummond finished with only eight points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Mavericks are expected to win a tight contest. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past six games.
Dallas found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 138-115 punch to the gut against Los Angeles in the teams' previous meeting last December. Maybe Dallas will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Mavericks are a slight 2-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -112
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Los Angeles have won ten out of their last 19 games against Dallas.
