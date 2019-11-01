Mavericks vs. Lakers: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Mavericks vs. Lakers basketball game
Who's Playing
Dallas (home) vs. L.A. Lakers (away)
Current Records: Dallas 3-1; L.A. Lakers 3-1
Last Season Records: Dallas 33-49; L.A. Lakers 37-45
What to Know
The L.A. Lakers will take on Dallas at 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday at American Airlines Center. The L.A. Lakers are coming into the contest hot, having won three in a row.
The L.A. Lakers' and Memphis' game on Tuesday was close at halftime, but the Lakers turned on the heat in the second half with 71 points. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 39 turnovers, the Lakers took down Memphis 120-91. PF Anthony Davis went supernova for the Lakers as he dropped a double-double on 40 points and 20 rebounds.
Dallas narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past Denver 109-106.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 3-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the L.A. Lakers and Dallas clash.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Dallas have won eight out of their last 14 games against L.A. Lakers.
- Jan 07, 2019 - L.A. Lakers 107 vs. Dallas 97
- Nov 30, 2018 - L.A. Lakers 114 vs. Dallas 103
- Oct 31, 2018 - L.A. Lakers 114 vs. Dallas 113
- Mar 28, 2018 - L.A. Lakers 103 vs. Dallas 93
- Feb 23, 2018 - L.A. Lakers 124 vs. Dallas 102
- Feb 10, 2018 - Dallas 130 vs. L.A. Lakers 123
- Jan 13, 2018 - L.A. Lakers 107 vs. Dallas 101
- Mar 07, 2017 - Dallas 122 vs. L.A. Lakers 111
- Jan 22, 2017 - Dallas 122 vs. L.A. Lakers 73
- Dec 29, 2016 - Dallas 101 vs. L.A. Lakers 89
- Nov 08, 2016 - Dallas 109 vs. L.A. Lakers 97
- Jan 26, 2016 - Dallas 92 vs. L.A. Lakers 90
- Nov 13, 2015 - Dallas 90 vs. L.A. Lakers 82
- Nov 01, 2015 - Dallas 103 vs. L.A. Lakers 93
