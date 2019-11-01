Mavericks vs. Lakers: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Dallas (home) vs. L.A. Lakers (away)

Current Records: Dallas 3-1; L.A. Lakers 3-1

Last Season Records: Dallas 33-49; L.A. Lakers 37-45

What to Know

The L.A. Lakers will take on Dallas at 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday at American Airlines Center. The L.A. Lakers are coming into the contest hot, having won three in a row.

The L.A. Lakers' and Memphis' game on Tuesday was close at halftime, but the Lakers turned on the heat in the second half with 71 points. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 39 turnovers, the Lakers took down Memphis 120-91. PF Anthony Davis went supernova for the Lakers as he dropped a double-double on 40 points and 20 rebounds.

Dallas narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past Denver 109-106.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 3-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the L.A. Lakers and Dallas clash.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Dallas have won eight out of their last 14 games against L.A. Lakers.