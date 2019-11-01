Mavericks vs. Lakers: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

How to watch Mavericks vs. Lakers basketball game

Who's Playing

Dallas (home) vs. L.A. Lakers (away)

Current Records: Dallas 3-1; L.A. Lakers 3-1

Last Season Records: Dallas 33-49; L.A. Lakers 37-45

What to Know

The L.A. Lakers will take on Dallas at 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday at American Airlines Center. The L.A. Lakers are coming into the contest hot, having won three in a row.

The L.A. Lakers' and Memphis' game on Tuesday was close at halftime, but the Lakers turned on the heat in the second half with 71 points. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 39 turnovers, the Lakers took down Memphis 120-91. PF Anthony Davis went supernova for the Lakers as he dropped a double-double on 40 points and 20 rebounds.

Dallas narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past Denver 109-106.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 3-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the L.A. Lakers and Dallas clash.

How To Watch

  • When: Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
  • TV: ESPN
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Dallas have won eight out of their last 14 games against L.A. Lakers.

  • Jan 07, 2019 - L.A. Lakers 107 vs. Dallas 97
  • Nov 30, 2018 - L.A. Lakers 114 vs. Dallas 103
  • Oct 31, 2018 - L.A. Lakers 114 vs. Dallas 113
  • Mar 28, 2018 - L.A. Lakers 103 vs. Dallas 93
  • Feb 23, 2018 - L.A. Lakers 124 vs. Dallas 102
  • Feb 10, 2018 - Dallas 130 vs. L.A. Lakers 123
  • Jan 13, 2018 - L.A. Lakers 107 vs. Dallas 101
  • Mar 07, 2017 - Dallas 122 vs. L.A. Lakers 111
  • Jan 22, 2017 - Dallas 122 vs. L.A. Lakers 73
  • Dec 29, 2016 - Dallas 101 vs. L.A. Lakers 89
  • Nov 08, 2016 - Dallas 109 vs. L.A. Lakers 97
  • Jan 26, 2016 - Dallas 92 vs. L.A. Lakers 90
  • Nov 13, 2015 - Dallas 90 vs. L.A. Lakers 82
  • Nov 01, 2015 - Dallas 103 vs. L.A. Lakers 93
Our Latest Stories