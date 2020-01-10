Mavericks vs. Lakers live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Dallas

Current Records: Los Angeles 30-7; Dallas 23-14

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last five games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 9:45 p.m. ET on Friday at American Airlines Center after a few days off. Los Angeles is looking to extend their current six-game winning streak.

If there were any doubts about the heavy odds in favor of the Lakers coming into their contest against the New York Knicks on Tuesday, the squad laid those doubts to rest. Los Angeles blew past New York 117-87. That looming 30-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Los Angeles yet.

Meanwhile, Dallas needed just one more bucket to secure the win on Wednesday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 107-106 to the Denver Nuggets. The top scorer for Dallas was SG Luka Doncic (27 points). That's five consecutive double-doubles for Doncic.

The Lakers' victory brought them up to 30-7 while the Mavericks' loss pulled them down to 23-14. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Lakers enter the matchup with 48.20% field goal percentage, which is the best in the league. The Mavericks have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the game boasting the third most points per game in the league at 116.4. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9:45 p.m. ET

Friday at 9:45 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $120.00

Odds

The Mavericks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 222

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Dallas have won nine out of their last 17 games against Los Angeles.