Mavericks vs. Lakers odds, line, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 29 predictions from proven projection model

The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 9:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Staples Center. Los Angeles is 25-7 overall and 10-4 at home, while Dallas is 21-10 overall and 12-3 on the road. The Lakers ended a four-game losing streak on Saturday, beating the Trail Blazers 128-120. The Mavericks, meanwhile, have won two in a row and four of their past six games. Los Angeles is favored by four-points in the latest Lakers vs. Mavericks odds, while the over-under is set at 222.5.

Los Angeles scored a 128-120 victory over Portland on Saturday. LeBron James posted a double-double with 21 points and 16 assists in addition to seven rebounds. Kyle Kuzma scored 24 points, as the Lakers' bench outscored the Blazers' 72-39. Kuzma has averaged 21.7 points in three games since returning from an ankle injury.

Meanwhile, Dallas' contest against Golden State on Saturday was close at halftime, but the Mavericks turned on the heat in the second half with 69 points. Dallas routed Golden State by a final score of 141-121. Luka Doncic had a stellar game for the Mavericks as he shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with a triple-double on 31 points, 15 assists, and 12 rebounds. It was his league-leading ninth triple-double. Tim Hardaway Jr. had 25 points, Kristaps Porzingis contributed 18 and seven rebounds and Seth Curry finished with 17 off the bench.

On Dec. 1, Doncic almost had a triple-double with 27 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds as the Mavericks registered a 114-100 win over the Lakers. Los Angeles captured the initial meeting 119-110 in overtime against the Mavericks on Nov. 1.

The Lakers come into the matchup boasting the second highest field goal percentage in the league at 48.2. The Mavericks have displayed some offensive firepower of their own, as they rank third in the league when it comes to points per game, with 117.5 on average.

