Mavericks vs. Lakers: Watch NBA online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel
Will the Mavericks follow Mark Cuban's wishes and start losing?
How to watch Mavericks at Lakers
- Date: Friday, Feb. 23
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN
- Streaming: WatchESPN
- Follow: GameTracker
Analysis
The Dallas Mavericks enter the second half of the season with clouds hanging over the organization. Late Tuesday night, Sports Illustrated published an investigative report detailing a harassment-filled workplace culture in the Mavs organization. There were reportedly no issues with any players, but it's still something that will stick with the team for a while. Dirk Nowitzki said the accusations were "heartbreaking."
In addition, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban was recently fined $600K for publicly saying the Mavericks should start losing. He said he even told the team as much. That certainly puts the players in a tough spot, as it's not in any athlete's nature, certainly not one in the NBA, to go out and try to lose games.
The Mavs, though, haven't had much luck winning games this season even when they've tried. They're 18-40, and own one of the worst records in the league.
As for the Lakers, they haven't been much better. At 23-34, they've lost their last three games. There could be some good news for the Lakers on Friday night, however, as Lonzo Ball could make his return from a knee injury. The rookie point guard hasn't played since Jan. 13 -- coincidentally, against the Mavericks.
