Mavericks vs. Magic live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online
How to watch Mavericks vs. Magic basketball game
Who's Playing
Dallas (home) vs. Orlando (away)
Current Records: Dallas 4-2; Orlando 2-5
What to Know
The Dallas Mavericks and the Orlando Magic are even-steven against one another since February of 2016 (both 4-4), but not for long. Dallas will take on Orlando at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at home. Dallas strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 116.67 points per game.
The Mavericks made easy work of the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday and carried off a 131-111 win. Dallas' SG Luka Doncic was one of the most active players for the team as he shot 5 for 10 from beyond the arc and finished with a triple-double on 29 points, 15 assists, and 14 boards.
Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but Orlando had to settle for a 102-94 loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday. C Nikola Vucevic had a pretty forgettable game: he finished with ten points on 4-for-15 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court.
Dallas' victory lifted them to 4-2 while Orlando's defeat dropped them down to 2-5. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Dallas enters the matchup with 49.2 rebounds per game on average, good for third best in the league. Less enviably, the Magic have only been able to knock down 39.60% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Magic.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: Fox SportsNet Florida
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $11.00
Odds
The Mavericks are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Magic.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 207
Series History
Dallas and Orlando both have four wins in their last eight games.
- Mar 08, 2019 - Orlando 111 vs. Dallas 106
- Dec 10, 2018 - Dallas 101 vs. Orlando 76
- Apr 04, 2018 - Orlando 105 vs. Dallas 100
- Jan 09, 2018 - Dallas 114 vs. Orlando 99
- Feb 11, 2017 - Dallas 112 vs. Orlando 80
- Nov 19, 2016 - Orlando 95 vs. Dallas 87
- Mar 01, 2016 - Dallas 121 vs. Orlando 108
- Feb 19, 2016 - Orlando 110 vs. Dallas 104
