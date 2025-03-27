The Orlando Magic (35-38) are hosting the Dallas Mavericks (35-38) in a cross-conference showdown on Thursday. Both teams are fighting to secure a spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament. The Magic have won three straight games. On Tuesday, Orlando defeated the Charlotte Hornets, 111-104. Meanwhile, the Mavs have dropped five of their last seven contests. The New York Knicks beat Dallas,128-113, on Tuesday. Anthony Davis (thigh) is questionable and PJ Washington (ankle) is out for Dallas.

Tipoff from Kia Center in Orlando, Fla., is at 7 p.m. ET. The Magic are 7-point favorites in the latest Mavericks vs. Magic odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 218.5.

Mavericks vs. Magic spread: Orlando -7 at Caesars Sportsbook

Mavericks vs. Magic over/under: 218.5 points

Mavericks vs. Magic money line: Orlando -272, Dallas +220

ORL: The Magic are 35-37-1 against the spread this season

DAL: The Mavs are 35-36-2 against the spread this season

Why the Magic can cover

Forward Franz Wagner is decisive with the ball in his hands and can score from all three levels of the court. This season, he logs 24.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game. The 23-year-old tallied 26 points, eight rebounds, and four assists in his last outing. This was his second straight game with 25-plus points.

Forward Paolo Banchero is an all-around playmaker in the frontcourt. Banchero averages 25.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game. The Duke product has put up 30-plus points in four straight games. In the win over the Hornets, Banchero finished with 32 points, seven rebounds, and six assists.

Why the Mavericks can cover

Forward Naji Marshall has seen a boost in production with the abundance of injuries on Dallas' roster. During the month of March, Marshall is averaging 20.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per contest. In his previous game, Marshall had a season-high 38 points and seven rebounds. The Xavier product has compiled at least 20 points and five-plus rebounds in eight of his last 11 games.

Guard Klay Thompson still owns a sweet jumper on the perimeter to space the floor. Thompson records 14.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and makes 39% of his 3-point attempts this campaign. He has more than 20 points in five of his last 10 outings. On March 21 against the Pistons, Thompson had 20 points, five boards, and made three 3-pointers.

