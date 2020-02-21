Mavericks vs. Magic odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 21 predictions from advanced computer model
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between the Mavericks and Magic.
The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET Friday at the Amway Center. Orlando is 24-31 overall and 15-13 at home, while Dallas is 33-22 overall and 18-8 on the road. The Magic won their last two games before the All-Star break and have a three-game lead for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. The Mavericks, meanwhile, are tied with Oklahoma City and would be the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference if the playoffs started today. Dallas is favored by 3.5-points in the latest Magic vs. Mavericks odds, while the over-under is set at 220.5. Before entering any Mavericks vs. Magic picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated spread and money line picks. It's already returned over $3,000 in profit on all top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 18 on a blistering 35-19 run on all top-rated spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Magic vs. Mavericks. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Mavericks vs. Magic:
- Magic vs. Mavericks spread: Dallas -3.5
- Magic vs. Mavericks over-under: 220.5 points
- Magic vs. Mavericks money line: Orlando +145, Dallas -169
What you need to know about the Magic
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Magic ultimately got the result they were hoping for last week with a 116-112 win over the Detroit Pistons. Aaron Gordon was the offensive standout of the game for Orlando, picking up 25 points and nine assists along with nine boards. For the season, Gordon is averaging 14.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.
The Magic enter Friday's contest against Dallas with the NBA's stingiest scoring defense. In fact, Orlando is giving up just 105.4 points per game, which ranks first in the league.
What you need to know about the Mavericks
The matchup between the Mavericks and the Sacramento Kings last Wednesday was a pretty decisive one as Dallas coasted to a 130-111 victory at home. Dallas' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Luka Doncic, who almost posted a triple-double with 33 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists, and Kristaps Porzingis, who posted a double-double with 27 points and 13 rebounds in addition to five dimes.
The Mavericks feature one of the league's most potent offenses, averaging 116.4 points per game, which ranks third in the NBA. In addition, Dallas is 11-5 against the spread in its last 16 games against Orlando.
How to make Magic vs. Mavericks picks
The model has simulated Magic vs. Mavericks 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins Mavericks vs. Magic? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Magic vs. Mavericks spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.
