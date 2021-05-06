Who's Playing
Brooklyn @ Dallas
Current Records: Brooklyn 43-23; Dallas 37-28
What to Know
The Brooklyn Nets are on the road again Thursday and play against the Dallas Mavericks at 7:30 p.m. ET May 6 at American Airlines Center. Dallas will be strutting in after a victory while the Nets will be stumbling in from a loss.
Brooklyn was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 124-118 to the Milwaukee Bucks. The losing side was boosted by point guard Kyrie Irving, who shot 6-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 38 points and five dimes.
Meanwhile, the Mavericks strolled past the Miami Heat with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the contest 127-113. Dallas can attribute much of their success to small forward Tim Hardaway Jr., who shot 10-for-18 from downtown and finished with 36 points.
Brooklyn is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.
In the teams' previous meeting in February, Brooklyn lost to Dallas at home by a decisive 115-98 margin. Can the Nets avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Nets are a 4-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -114
Series History
Dallas have won seven out of their last ten games against Brooklyn.
- Feb 27, 2021 - Dallas 115 vs. Brooklyn 98
- Jan 02, 2020 - Dallas 123 vs. Brooklyn 111
- Mar 04, 2019 - Brooklyn 127 vs. Dallas 88
- Nov 21, 2018 - Dallas 119 vs. Brooklyn 113
- Mar 17, 2018 - Brooklyn 114 vs. Dallas 106
- Nov 29, 2017 - Brooklyn 109 vs. Dallas 104
- Mar 19, 2017 - Dallas 111 vs. Brooklyn 104
- Mar 10, 2017 - Dallas 105 vs. Brooklyn 96
- Jan 29, 2016 - Dallas 91 vs. Brooklyn 79
- Dec 23, 2015 - Dallas 119 vs. Brooklyn 118