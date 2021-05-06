Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Dallas

Current Records: Brooklyn 43-23; Dallas 37-28

What to Know

The Brooklyn Nets are on the road again Thursday and play against the Dallas Mavericks at 7:30 p.m. ET May 6 at American Airlines Center. Dallas will be strutting in after a victory while the Nets will be stumbling in from a loss.

Brooklyn was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 124-118 to the Milwaukee Bucks. The losing side was boosted by point guard Kyrie Irving, who shot 6-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 38 points and five dimes.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks strolled past the Miami Heat with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the contest 127-113. Dallas can attribute much of their success to small forward Tim Hardaway Jr., who shot 10-for-18 from downtown and finished with 36 points.

Brooklyn is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

In the teams' previous meeting in February, Brooklyn lost to Dallas at home by a decisive 115-98 margin. Can the Nets avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: TNT

Odds

The Nets are a 4-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -114

Series History

Dallas have won seven out of their last ten games against Brooklyn.