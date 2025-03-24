We've got another exciting interconference contest on Monday's NBA schedule as the Brooklyn Nets will host the Dallas Mavericks. Brooklyn is 23-48 overall and 11-22 at home, while Dallas is 34-37 overall and 14-21 on the road. The Mavericks won each of their first two matchups this season and have won five straight against Brooklyn. Dallas most recently defeated the Nets, 119-107, in Brooklyn on Feb. 6. Anthony Davis (adductor) is doubtful to play his first game since Feb. 8. D'Angelo Russell (ankle) is questionable for the Nets.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. The Nets are 1-point favorites in the latest Nets vs. Mavericks odds, according to the SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 218.5 points. Before entering any Mavericks vs. Nets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 23 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 153-113 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $4,000. It's also an outstanding 19-10 (65%) on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Dallas vs. Brooklyn. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Nets vs. Mavericks:

Mavericks vs. Nets spread: Nets -1

Mavericks vs. Nets over/under: 218.5 points

Mavericks vs. Nets money line: Mavericks -103, Nets -117

DAL: The Mavericks have covered the spread in back-to-back games

BRK: The Nets have covered the spread in five straight games



Mavericks vs. Nets picks: See picks at SportsLine

Mavericks vs. Nets streaming: FuboTV (try for free)

Why the Mavericks can cover



The Mavericks are tied for the final Western Conference spot in the NBA Play-in Tournament despite their bevy of injuries, and Dallas is coming off a 123-117 win over the Pistons on Friday. Spencer Dinwiddie had 31 points and seven assists as he preapres to go up against his former team, and PJ Washington added 27 points and four blocks. Klay Thompson added 20 points as all five starters finished with at least 10 points and without a true offensive alpha, Dallas has had three different leading scorers over its last four games with multiple scoring options.

The Nets have lost three straight games and are 2-13 over their last 15 contests. Brooklyn has failed to reach 100 points in two of its last three games, and it ranks second-to-last in scoring offense (104.5 ppg). Meanwhile, Dallas has scored at least 120 points in three straight games. See which team to pick here.

Why the Nets can cover

Although Brooklyn has lost four of its last five games, the Nets have defied the oddsmakers' expectations each time as they've covered the spread in five straight games. Three of those losses came to the Celtics and Pacers (twice against the Pacers), and despite both teams ranking in the top eight in scoring offense, the Nets held them to 108 points or fewer in each contest. The Nets have the No. 9 scoring defense (111.4 ppg) to counter their less-than-prolific offense.

Despite coming off a victory, the Mavericks are 2-9 over their last 11 games. Davis (adductor) is doubtful to make his return, so Brooklyn likely won't have to worry about that challenging matchup. The Mavericks have allowed more than 120 points in 10 of their last 11 games, so Brooklyn could vastly outperform its season scoring averages on Monday. See which team to pick here.

How to make Mavericks vs. Nets picks

The model has simulated Nets vs. Mavericks 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, projecting 221 combined points, and it also says one side of the spread covers in almost 70% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Mavs vs. Nets, and which side of the spread covers almost 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Nets vs. Mavs spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 153-113 roll on top-rated NBA picks since last season, and find out.

Where to bet on NBA games

Here are some of the sportsbooks to bet on NBA games today, along with the various NBA sportsbook promos they currently offer.