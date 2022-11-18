Who's Playing

Denver @ Dallas

Current Records: Denver 9-5; Dallas 8-6

What to Know

The Dallas Mavericks will play host again and welcome the Denver Nuggets to American Airlines Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET Friday. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just zero points combined.

Dallas came up short against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, falling 101-92. One thing holding the Mavericks back was the mediocre play of small forward Dorian Finney-Smith, who did not have his best game: he finished with only seven points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 38 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Denver entered their matchup against the New York Knicks on Wednesday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Denver fell just short of New York by a score of 106-103. The game was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Denver had been the slight favorite coming in. Point guard Nah'Shon Hyland (21 points) and point guard Jamal Murray (21 points) were the top scorers for the Nuggets.

The losses put the Mavericks at 8-6 and Denver at 9-5. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Dallas ranks first in the league when it comes to fouls drawn per game, with 23.7 on average. But Denver enters the contest with only 18.6 fouls per game on average, which is the best in the league. The ref's whistle might dictate the flow of action in this one.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.00

Odds

The Mavericks are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Denver have won 11 out of their last 24 games against Dallas.