The Denver Nuggets welcome the Dallas Mavericks to Ball Arena for an important Western Conference matchup on Thursday evening. Luka Doncic leads the way for Dallas, with Nikola Jokic setting the table for Denver. Both teams are 3-4 on the season, but are expected to contend for the NBA Playoffs. Kristaps Porzingis (knee) and Trey Burke (illness) are out for Dallas, with Michael Porter Jr. (protocols) reportedly expected to return for Denver.

Tip-off is at 10 p.m. ET in Denver. William Hill Sportsbook lists Denver as a three-point home favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 224.5 in the latest Mavericks vs. Nuggets odds.

Mavericks vs. Nuggets spread: Nuggets -3

Mavericks vs. Nuggets over-under: 224.5 points

Mavericks vs. Nuggets money line: Nuggets -160, Mavericks +140

DAL: The Mavericks are 2-3 against the spread in road games in 2020-21

DEN: The Nuggets are 2-5 against the spread this season

Why the Mavericks can cover

The Mavericks are led by an elite shot creator in Doncic. Doncic is off to a slow start by his lofty standards, but he is averaging 25.8 points, 9.0 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game after putting up a triple-double with 33 points, 16 rebounds and 11 assists in his last outing. Doncic is flanked by another potent scorer in Tim Hardaway Jr., with the veteran wing averaging 17.0 points per game and converting 40.7 percent of his three-point attempts this season.

As a team, Dallas has not matched its elite offensive efficiency from last season, but the Mavs remain a strongly above-average offensive unit, and that includes top-five marks in free throw rate and turnover rate. From there, Denver's early-season defensive struggles should make it easier for Dallas to score.

Why the Nuggets can cover

The Nuggets are a deep, talented team with real star power at the top. Jokic is averaging 24.1 points, 11.9 assists and 11.7 rebounds per game to this point in the season, and Jamal Murray adds 22.2 points per game on the perimeter. All told, the Nuggets are an elite offensive squad, averaging 1.17 points per possession. That includes top-three marks in both effective field goal percentage (57.5 percent) and offensive rebound rate (28.9 percent), with a top-10 ranking in free throw creation rate.

The Mavericks are also a bottom-five team in preventing opponents from getting to the charity stripe, which could provide an edge to the Nuggets. Defensively, it's been a struggle for Denver this season, but the Nuggets do maintain a strong turnover creation rate (15.6 percent) and Dallas is not a potent offensive rebounding team, pulling down only 21.7 percent of its own misses.

