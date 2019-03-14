Mavericks vs. Nuggets: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, picks, analysis

The Dallas Mavericks entered the season as a team in transition with Dirk Nowitzki wrapping up his Hall of Fame career. However, not many expected Luka Doncic to burst onto the scene like he has. Doncic is likely the front-runner for the NBA Rookie of the Year Award right now and one of the key building blocks for a young Mavericks team. The team will obviously be eager to pair Doncic with Kristaps Porzingis, who was acquired from the New York Knicks prior to the trade deadline last month.

The Denver Nuggets have surprised many as they've skyrocketed to the top of the Western Conference. Denver currently is the No. 2 seed in the West behind the Golden State Warriors and only trail the defending champions by just 1.5 games for the top spot. This is one of the deepest teams that the league has to offer and Nikola Jokic has been doing it all for the team as he leads Denver in points, rebounds and assists.

How to watch Mavericks at Nuggets

Date: Thursday, March 14

Thursday, March 14 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Location: Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado

GameTracker Odds: Nuggets -11.5

Odds and Analysis

Storylines

Mavericks: It'll be worth keeping an eye on the health of Luka Doncic in this game. Doncic banged up his left knee against the San Antonio Spurs earlier this week and really struggled throughout the game as the rookie phenomenon only scored 12 points and committed a career-high nine turnovers in the loss. It'll be interesting to see what Doncic's workload looks like against the Nuggets.

Nuggets: Denver has so much depth on its roster with the backcourt being an area of strength. However, veteran signee Isaiah Thomas has been removed from the rotation for the time being after returning from offseason hip surgery in the second half of the season. It'll be interesting to see if Thomas continues to sit on the bench or if head coach Mike Malone finds him some playing time. If Thomas does remain exiled, look for Monte Morris and Malik Beasley to continue getting substantial minutes.

Game prediction, pick

The Mavericks have shown flashes of potential, but are all but out of the playoff picture. Playing at home, the Nuggets are just too deep and should have no problem getting the job done.