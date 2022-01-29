Who's Playing
Indiana @ Dallas
Current Records: Indiana 18-32; Dallas 28-21
What to Know
The Indiana Pacers might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against the Dallas Mavericks at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 29 at American Airlines Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Indiana ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Friday with a 113-110 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. It was another big night for the Pacers' power forward Domantas Sabonis, who dropped a triple-double on 24 points, 18 rebounds, and ten assists. Sabonis now has five triple-doubles this season.
Meanwhile, Dallas took their matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday by a conclusive 132-112 score. Point guard Jalen Brunson was the offensive standout of the game for the Mavericks, posting a double-double on 20 points and 11 dimes along with six boards.
Indiana is expected to lose this next one by 9.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 14-5 against the spread when expected to lose.
Indiana didn't have too much trouble with Dallas at home in the teams' previous meeting last month as they won 106-93. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Pacers since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $41.00
Odds
The Mavericks are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Indiana have won seven out of their last 13 games against Dallas.
- Dec 10, 2021 - Indiana 106 vs. Dallas 93
- Mar 26, 2021 - Indiana 109 vs. Dallas 94
- Jan 20, 2021 - Dallas 124 vs. Indiana 112
- Mar 08, 2020 - Indiana 112 vs. Dallas 109
- Feb 03, 2020 - Dallas 112 vs. Indiana 103
- Feb 27, 2019 - Dallas 110 vs. Indiana 101
- Jan 19, 2019 - Indiana 111 vs. Dallas 99
- Feb 26, 2018 - Dallas 109 vs. Indiana 103
- Dec 27, 2017 - Dallas 98 vs. Indiana 94
- Dec 09, 2016 - Dallas 111 vs. Indiana 103
- Oct 26, 2016 - Indiana 130 vs. Dallas 121
- Mar 12, 2016 - Indiana 112 vs. Dallas 105
- Dec 16, 2015 - Indiana 107 vs. Dallas 81