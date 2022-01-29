Who's Playing

Indiana @ Dallas

Current Records: Indiana 18-32; Dallas 28-21

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against the Dallas Mavericks at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 29 at American Airlines Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Indiana ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Friday with a 113-110 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. It was another big night for the Pacers' power forward Domantas Sabonis, who dropped a triple-double on 24 points, 18 rebounds, and ten assists. Sabonis now has five triple-doubles this season.

Meanwhile, Dallas took their matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday by a conclusive 132-112 score. Point guard Jalen Brunson was the offensive standout of the game for the Mavericks, posting a double-double on 20 points and 11 dimes along with six boards.

Indiana is expected to lose this next one by 9.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 14-5 against the spread when expected to lose.

Indiana didn't have too much trouble with Dallas at home in the teams' previous meeting last month as they won 106-93. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Pacers since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $41.00

Odds

The Mavericks are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Indiana have won seven out of their last 13 games against Dallas.