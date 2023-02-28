Who's Playing

Indiana @ Dallas

Current Records: Indiana 27-35; Dallas 32-30

What to Know

This Tuesday, the Indiana Pacers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.39 points per contest. They will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at American Airlines Center after having had a few days off. The Pacers and Dallas are even-steven over their past 14 head-to-heads (7-7).

Indiana strolled past the Orlando Magic with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the matchup 121-108. Indiana's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but point guard Tyrese Haliburton led the charge as he posted a double-double on 15 points and 14 dimes.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Dallas as they fell 111-108 to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. Dallas was up 61-47 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. Point guard Luka Doncic (26 points) was the top scorer for the Mavericks.

The Pacers are expected to lose this next one by 7. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Indiana's win brought them up to 27-35 while Dallas' defeat pulled them down to 32-30. Indiana is 11-15 after wins this year, and Dallas is 17-12 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $31.00

Odds

The Mavericks are a solid 7-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Dallas and Indiana both have seven wins in their last 14 games.