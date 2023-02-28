Who's Playing
Indiana @ Dallas
Current Records: Indiana 27-35; Dallas 32-30
What to Know
This Tuesday, the Indiana Pacers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.39 points per contest. They will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at American Airlines Center after having had a few days off. The Pacers and Dallas are even-steven over their past 14 head-to-heads (7-7).
Indiana strolled past the Orlando Magic with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the matchup 121-108. Indiana's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but point guard Tyrese Haliburton led the charge as he posted a double-double on 15 points and 14 dimes.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Dallas as they fell 111-108 to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. Dallas was up 61-47 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. Point guard Luka Doncic (26 points) was the top scorer for the Mavericks.
The Pacers are expected to lose this next one by 7. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
Indiana's win brought them up to 27-35 while Dallas' defeat pulled them down to 32-30. Indiana is 11-15 after wins this year, and Dallas is 17-12 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $31.00
Odds
The Mavericks are a solid 7-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 7.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Dallas and Indiana both have seven wins in their last 14 games.
- Jan 29, 2022 - Dallas 132 vs. Indiana 105
- Dec 10, 2021 - Indiana 106 vs. Dallas 93
- Mar 26, 2021 - Indiana 109 vs. Dallas 94
- Jan 20, 2021 - Dallas 124 vs. Indiana 112
- Mar 08, 2020 - Indiana 112 vs. Dallas 109
- Feb 03, 2020 - Dallas 112 vs. Indiana 103
- Feb 27, 2019 - Dallas 110 vs. Indiana 101
- Jan 19, 2019 - Indiana 111 vs. Dallas 99
- Feb 26, 2018 - Dallas 109 vs. Indiana 103
- Dec 27, 2017 - Dallas 98 vs. Indiana 94
- Dec 09, 2016 - Dallas 111 vs. Indiana 103
- Oct 26, 2016 - Indiana 130 vs. Dallas 121
- Mar 12, 2016 - Indiana 112 vs. Dallas 105
- Dec 16, 2015 - Indiana 107 vs. Dallas 81