The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Indiana Pacers at 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday at American Airlines Center. Dallas is 23-19 overall and 11-9 at home, while Indiana is 20-23 overall and 12-11 on the road. The Mavericks are 5-1 against the spread in their last six home games. The Pacers are 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 road games. The Pacers are 2-6 against the spread in the last eight Dallas vs. Indiana meetings.

Mavericks vs. Pacers spread: Mavericks -4

Mavericks vs. Pacers over-under: 228.5 points

Mavericks vs. Pacers money line: Mavericks -175, Pacers +155

What you need to know about the Mavericks

Dallas looked great Wednesday, thumping the Timberwolves 128-108. Kristaps Porzingis led the way with 29 points along with nine rebounds.

Luka Doncic, who is doubtful (back) for Friday, leads the Mavericks with 28.6 points, 8.3 rebounds and 9.1 assists per game. Dallas scores 112.5 points per game and allows 111.1 per outing. The Mavericks won 124-112 in the last matchup on Jan. 20, with Porzingis dropping 27 points.

What you need to know about the Pacers

Indiana edged the Pistons 116-11 on Wednesday. Caris LeVert went for 28 points and six rebounds in the victory.

Malcolm Brogdon leads the Pacers with 21.4 points per game, while Domantas Sabonis pulls in 11.2 rebounds and T.J. McConnell deals 6.5 assists per outing. Indiana scores 113.1 points per game and allows 113.2 per outing. Brogdon scored a team-high 26 points in Indiana's 124-112 loss to Dallas in Jan. 20.

