Mavericks vs. Pacers odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 3 predictions from advanced computer model
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between the Mavericks and Pacers.
The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Indiana is 31-18 overall and 16-6 at home, while the Mavericks are 30-19 overall and 16-6 on the road. The Pacers have lost two of three games after a run in which they won seven of eight. The Mavericks have lost three of their past five games. Indiana is favored by five points in the latest Pacers vs. Mavericks odds, while the over-under is set at 215. Before entering any Mavericks vs. Pacers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned almost $3,000 in profit on all top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 15 on a blistering 33-16 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Pacers vs. Mavericks. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Pacers vs. Mavericks:
- Pacers vs. Mavericks spread: Pacers -5
- Pacers vs. Mavericks over-under: 215 points
- Pacers vs. Mavericks money line: Indiana -211 Dallas 175
What you need to know about the Pacers
Indiana came up short against the New York Knicks on Saturday, falling 92-85. Domantas Sabonis (25 points) was the top scorer for the Pacers. The Pacers scored 11 points in the first quarter and 14 in the fourth.
Victor Oladipo has missed 18 of 22 shots from the floor since returning from a quad injury. T.J. Warren suffered a head injury on Saturday and his availability for Monday's game is uncertain.
Indiana enters the game with a 47.6 field goal percentage, good for third best in the league.
What you need to know about the Mavericks
Everything went Dallas' way against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday as the Mavs made off with a 123-100 win. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Dallas had established a 97-72 advantage. Dorian Finney-Smith and Jalen Brunson were among the main playmakers for Dallas, as the former had 22 points along with seven rebounds and the latter had 27 points and eight assists.
Luka Doncic will miss at least another week because of a sprained ankle. Dallas ranks third in the league when it comes to points per game, with 116.4 on average.
How to make Pacers vs. Mavericks picks
The model has simulated Pacers vs. Mavericks 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins Pacers vs. Mavericks? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Mavericks vs. Pacers spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.
-
