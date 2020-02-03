Mavericks vs. Pacers odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 3 predictions from advanced computer model

The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Indiana is 31-18 overall and 16-6 at home, while the Mavericks are 30-19 overall and 16-6 on the road. The Pacers have lost two of three games after a run in which they won seven of eight. The Mavericks have lost three of their past five games. Indiana is favored by five points in the latest Pacers vs. Mavericks odds, while the over-under is set at 215. Before entering any Mavericks vs. Pacers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Pacers vs. Mavericks spread: Pacers -5

Pacers vs. Mavericks over-under: 215 points

Pacers vs. Mavericks money line: Indiana -211 Dallas 175

What you need to know about the Pacers

Indiana came up short against the New York Knicks on Saturday, falling 92-85. Domantas Sabonis (25 points) was the top scorer for the Pacers. The Pacers scored 11 points in the first quarter and 14 in the fourth.

Victor Oladipo has missed 18 of 22 shots from the floor since returning from a quad injury. T.J. Warren suffered a head injury on Saturday and his availability for Monday's game is uncertain.

Indiana enters the game with a 47.6 field goal percentage, good for third best in the league.

What you need to know about the Mavericks

Everything went Dallas' way against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday as the Mavs made off with a 123-100 win. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Dallas had established a 97-72 advantage. Dorian Finney-Smith and Jalen Brunson were among the main playmakers for Dallas, as the former had 22 points along with seven rebounds and the latter had 27 points and eight assists.

Luka Doncic will miss at least another week because of a sprained ankle. Dallas ranks third in the league when it comes to points per game, with 116.4 on average.

How to make Pacers vs. Mavericks picks

