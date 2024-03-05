The Indiana Pacers will visit the Dallas Mavericks in a cross-conference matchup on Tuesday's NBA schedule. Dallas is 34-27 overall and 18-14 at home, while Indiana is 34-28 overall and 14-16 on the road. The teams have split their last 12 matchups, with Indiana victorious when they last played on Feb. 25. The Mavs are 32-29 against the spread in the 2023-24 NBA season, while the Pacers are 32-28-3 versus the line.

Tip-off is at 8:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center in Dallas. The Mavs are favored by 4.5 points in the latest Pacers vs. Mavericks odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 245.5 points. Before entering any Mavericks vs. Pacers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Mavericks vs. Pacers spread: Mavericks -4.5

Mavericks vs. Pacers over/under: 245.5 points

Mavericks vs. Pacers money line: Mavericks: -184, Pacers: +153

What you need to know about the Pacers

Neither the point spread nor the final result favored the Pacers last Sunday as they fell 117-105 to the San Antonio Spurs. The losing side was boosted by T.J. McConnell, who scored 26 points to go along with five assists and three steals off the bench. Less helpful for the Pacers was two-time All-Star Tyrese Haliburton's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting. Haliburton is struggling at the moment, as over his last two games, he's averaged just six points and has missed all 12 of his 3-point attempts.

Newcomer Pascal Siakam has maintained his production since coming over from Toronto, and he's actually increased his efficiency. After knocking down 52.2% of his field goal attempts and 31.7% of his 3-pointers in Canada, Siakam is converting on 56% of his field goal attempts and 38.8% of his 3-point attempts in Indiana. However, the Pacers are just 8-12-1 against the spread in the 21 games they've had Siakam in the lineup. Aaron Nesmith (quad) is questionable for Tuesday.

What you need to know about the Mavericks

Meanwhile, Dallas was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as it fell 120-116 to the Philadelphia 76ers. The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Luka Doncic, who dropped a triple-double on 38 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists. Meanwhile, Derrick Jones Jr. was another key contributor, scoring 21 points to go along with seven rebounds.

With Doncic and Kyrie Irving at the helm, Dallas has one of the league's best offenses, ranking in the top six in points per game, 2-point percentage, 3-pointers made and fewest turnovers per game. The defense has also gotten a bit of a boost with recent trade acquisitions PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford, who are combining to average 12 rebounds, two blocks and 1.5 steals per game. Doncic (ankle), Dereck Lively II (nasal) and Jones (shoulder) are all listed as questionable for Tuesday.

Key Betting Info

Some of the betting trends to consider are:

The Pacers are 11-4-2 against the spread in their last 17 games when the spread was between +3 to +6.

The Pacers are 30-19-3 against the spread in their last 52 games after a day off.

The Mavericks are 21-14 against the spread in their last 35 games when favored.

