The Indiana Pacers will face off against the Dallas Mavericks at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Indiana is 32-25 overall and 18-11 at home, while Dallas is 33-23 overall and 15-10 on the road. The Pacers are currently the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Mavericks are the No. 6 seed in the West.

Pacers vs. Mavericks spread: Pacers +1.5

Pacers vs. Mavericks over/under: 253 points

Pacers vs. Mavericks money line: Pacers: -103, Mavericks: -116

What you need to know about the Pacers

The Pacers enjoyed a cozy 129-115 win over the Detroit Pistons on Thursday. It was another big night for Tyrese Haliburton, who dropped a double-double with 25 points and 13 assists. He has been hot recently, having posted 11 or more assists the last five times he's played.

Pascal Siakam scored 20 points in the win, while Myles Turner also posted a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds. The Pacers also got 48 points on 18-for-29 shooting from their bench. Indiana leads the NBA in points per game (123.8) while ranking second in offensive rating (120.9) and pace (102.4).

What you need to know about the Mavericks

Meanwhile, the Mavericks extended their winning streak to seven games on Thursday when they came out on top against the Phoenix Suns by a score of 123-113. Dallas went 19-of-44 from the 3-point line and also won the turnover battle 16-10 to come out on top.

The Mavericks' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Kyrie Irving, who scored 29 points to go along with five rebounds, and Luka Doncic, who shot 6-for-11 from deep and almost dropped a triple-double with 41 points, nine rebounds and 11 assists. Irving is now averaging 25.6 points, 5.4 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game, while that was Doncic's 11th 40-point game of the season.

