The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Indiana is 8-5 overall and 4-3 at home, while the Mavericks are 6-7 overall and 4-5 on the road. Dallas is favored by 1.5-points in the latest Pacers vs. Mavericks odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 219.5. Before entering any Mavericks vs. Pacers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is up nearly $8,100 over the past two-plus seasons. Dating back to last season, it is also on a stunning 68-39 roll on top-rated picks against the spread, returning almost $2,500 on those selections alone. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Pacers vs. Mavericks. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Pacers vs. Mavericks:

Pacers vs. Mavericks spread: Pacers +1.5

Pacers vs. Mavericks over-under: 219.5 points

Latest Odds: Indiana Pacers +1.5 Bet Now

What you need to know about the Pacers

The Pacers were embarrassed by the Clippers on Sunday, 129-96. Indiana has lost three of its past five games. Doug McDermott had 23 points with five three-point field goals. Domantas Sabonis added 19 points and 14 rebounds. A 37-14 third quarter run by Los Angeles put the game out of reach.

The Pacers rank third in the NBA with 13.8 turnovers committed per game. Sabonis has opened the season with 13 consecutive double-doubles. It is the longest such streak in franchise history to begin a season. Myles Turner (hand) and Jeremy Lamb (knee) are questionable for Wednesday's game.

What you need to know about the Mavericks

The Mavericks were steamrolled by the Raptors on Monday, 116-93. Dallas has lost three consecutive games. Kristaps Porzingis led the Mavericks with 23 points, nine rebounds and two blocked shots. Luka Doncic had 15 points, seven rebounds and nine assists. Dallas shot just 37.8 percent from the field.

Dallas ranks second in the NBA in defensive three-point percentage (.317). Porzingis has scored 35-plus points in two of his past three games vs. Indiana. The Mavericks are 44-33 all-time vs. the Pacers. Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber, Josh Richardson and Dwight Powell are out due to health and safety protocols. Tim Hardaway jr. (groin) is probable.

How to make Mavericks vs. Pacers picks

The model has simulated Pacers vs. Mavericks 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Mavericks vs. Pacers? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Mavericks vs. Pacers spread to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that is on an incredible 68-39 roll.