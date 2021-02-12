Who's Playing
New Orleans @ Dallas
Current Records: New Orleans 11-13; Dallas 12-14
What to Know
The Dallas Mavericks will stay at home another game and welcome the New Orleans Pelicans at 7:30 p.m. ET Feb. 12 at American Airlines Center. If the contest is anything like the Mavericks' 127-123 victory from their previous meeting in March of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
Dallas escaped with a win on Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks by the margin of a single free throw, 118-117. It was another big night for Dallas' point guard Luka Doncic, who posted a triple-double on 28 points, ten dimes, and ten rebounds. Doncic now has six triple-doubles this season.
Meanwhile, New Orleans lost to the Chicago Bulls on the road by a decisive 129-116 margin. New Orleans' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of point guard Lonzo Ball, who had 21 points and seven assists along with five boards, and power forward Zion Williamson, who had 29 points.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Dallas is expected to win a tight contest Friday. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.
The Mavericks are now 12-14 while the Pelicans sit at 11-13. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Dallas enters the game with 21.7 fouls drawn per game on average, good for second best in the league. But New Orleans comes into the matchup boasting the third fewest fouls per game in the league at 17.6. The ref's whistle might dictate the flow of action in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Mavericks are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Dallas and New Orleans both have ten wins in their last 20 games.
- Mar 04, 2020 - Dallas 127 vs. New Orleans 123
- Dec 07, 2019 - Dallas 130 vs. New Orleans 84
- Dec 03, 2019 - Dallas 118 vs. New Orleans 97
- Oct 25, 2019 - Dallas 123 vs. New Orleans 116
- Mar 18, 2019 - New Orleans 129 vs. Dallas 125
- Dec 28, 2018 - New Orleans 114 vs. Dallas 112
- Dec 26, 2018 - Dallas 122 vs. New Orleans 119
- Dec 05, 2018 - New Orleans 132 vs. Dallas 106
- Mar 20, 2018 - New Orleans 115 vs. Dallas 105
- Mar 04, 2018 - New Orleans 126 vs. Dallas 109
- Dec 29, 2017 - Dallas 128 vs. New Orleans 120
- Nov 03, 2017 - New Orleans 99 vs. Dallas 94
- Mar 29, 2017 - New Orleans 121 vs. Dallas 118
- Feb 25, 2017 - Dallas 96 vs. New Orleans 83
- Dec 26, 2016 - New Orleans 111 vs. Dallas 104
- Nov 27, 2016 - Dallas 91 vs. New Orleans 81
- Jan 06, 2016 - Dallas 100 vs. New Orleans 91
- Jan 02, 2016 - New Orleans 105 vs. Dallas 98
- Nov 10, 2015 - New Orleans 120 vs. Dallas 105
- Nov 07, 2015 - Dallas 107 vs. New Orleans 98