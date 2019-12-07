Mavericks vs. Pelicans: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

Who's Playing

Dallas (home) vs. New Orleans (away)

Current Records: Dallas 15-6; New Orleans 6-16

What to Know

Get ready for a Southwest Division battle as the Dallas Mavericks and the New Orleans Pelicans will face off at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at American Airlines Center. Dallas is cruising in on a four-game winning streak while New Orleans is stumbling in off of seven consecutive losses.

Dallas was able to grind out a solid win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, winning 121-114. Among those leading the charge for the Mavericks was PF Dwight Powell, who had 24 points in addition to five boards.

Meanwhile, New Orleans fought the good fight in their overtime game on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 41 turnovers, the Phoenix Suns took down New Orleans 139-132. PG Lonzo Ball and PG Jrue Holiday were two go-getters for the Pelicans despite the defeat. The former dropped a double-double on 20 points and 11 dimes along with six rebounds, while the latter had 23 points and six assists along with seven rebounds and five steals.

Dallas' victory lifted them to 15-6 while New Orleans' loss dropped them down to 6-16. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Mavericks rank fourth in the league when it comes to points per game, with 118 on average. Less enviably, the Pelicans are stumbling into the contest with the second most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 119.7 on average. They might struggle to break 100.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: Fox Sports - New Orleans

Fox Sports - New Orleans Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.85

Odds

The Mavericks are a big 9-point favorite against the Pelicans.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 234

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New Orleans have won ten out of their last 18 games against Dallas.