Mavericks vs. Pelicans: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
How to watch Mavericks vs. Pelicans basketball game
Who's Playing
Dallas (home) vs. New Orleans (away)
Current Records: Dallas 15-6; New Orleans 6-16
What to Know
Get ready for a Southwest Division battle as the Dallas Mavericks and the New Orleans Pelicans will face off at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at American Airlines Center. Dallas is cruising in on a four-game winning streak while New Orleans is stumbling in off of seven consecutive losses.
Dallas was able to grind out a solid win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, winning 121-114. Among those leading the charge for the Mavericks was PF Dwight Powell, who had 24 points in addition to five boards.
Meanwhile, New Orleans fought the good fight in their overtime game on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 41 turnovers, the Phoenix Suns took down New Orleans 139-132. PG Lonzo Ball and PG Jrue Holiday were two go-getters for the Pelicans despite the defeat. The former dropped a double-double on 20 points and 11 dimes along with six rebounds, while the latter had 23 points and six assists along with seven rebounds and five steals.
Dallas' victory lifted them to 15-6 while New Orleans' loss dropped them down to 6-16. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Mavericks rank fourth in the league when it comes to points per game, with 118 on average. Less enviably, the Pelicans are stumbling into the contest with the second most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 119.7 on average. They might struggle to break 100.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: Fox Sports - New Orleans
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $13.85
Odds
The Mavericks are a big 9-point favorite against the Pelicans.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 234
Series History
New Orleans have won ten out of their last 18 games against Dallas.
- Dec 03, 2019 - Dallas 118 vs. New Orleans 97
- Oct 25, 2019 - Dallas 123 vs. New Orleans 116
- Mar 18, 2019 - New Orleans 129 vs. Dallas 125
- Dec 28, 2018 - New Orleans 114 vs. Dallas 112
- Dec 26, 2018 - Dallas 122 vs. New Orleans 119
- Dec 05, 2018 - New Orleans 132 vs. Dallas 106
- Mar 20, 2018 - New Orleans 115 vs. Dallas 105
- Mar 04, 2018 - New Orleans 126 vs. Dallas 109
- Dec 29, 2017 - Dallas 128 vs. New Orleans 120
- Nov 03, 2017 - New Orleans 99 vs. Dallas 94
- Mar 29, 2017 - New Orleans 121 vs. Dallas 118
- Feb 25, 2017 - Dallas 96 vs. New Orleans 83
- Dec 26, 2016 - New Orleans 111 vs. Dallas 104
- Nov 27, 2016 - Dallas 91 vs. New Orleans 81
- Jan 06, 2016 - Dallas 100 vs. New Orleans 91
- Jan 02, 2016 - New Orleans 105 vs. Dallas 98
- Nov 10, 2015 - New Orleans 120 vs. Dallas 105
- Nov 07, 2015 - Dallas 107 vs. New Orleans 98
-
