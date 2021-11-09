Through 3 Quarters

The Dallas Mavericks are just one quarter away from delivering their fans the win they've been expecting. It's looking more and more like their high-powered offense is just too much for the New Orleans Pelicans as Dallas lead 81-69.

The Mavericks have been led by shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr., who so far has 14 points along with six rebounds. Shooting guard Josh Hart (16 points) and center Jonas Valanciunas (15 points) have been the top scorers for New Orleans.

If the contest were over now, this would be Dallas' biggest margin of victory yet this year.

Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Dallas

Current Records: New Orleans 1-9; Dallas 6-3

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans will hit the road for the fourth straight game as they head to American Airlines Center at 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday. The Dallas Mavericks will be strutting in after a win while the Pelicans will be stumbling in from a defeat.

New Orleans' and the Golden State Warriors' contest this past Friday was up for grabs at halftime, but New Orleans was thoroughly outmatched 72-35 in the second half. It's hard to picture a worse loss than the 126-85 bruising that New Orleans suffered. They were down 88-66 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. New Orleans' defeat came about despite a quality game from center Jonas Valanciunas, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 15 boards. That makes it eight consecutive games in which Valanciunas has had at least 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Dallas skirted by the Boston Celtics 107-104 this past Saturday thanks to a clutch 27-foot three from point guard Luka Doncic as the clock expired. Doncic and power forward Kristaps Porzingis were among the main playmakers for Dallas as the former shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 33 points, five dimes and nine rebounds and the latter had 21 points along with seven rebounds.

The Pelicans are expected to lose this next one by 9.5. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.

New Orleans is now 1-9 while the Mavericks sit at 6-3. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: New Orleans is stumbling into the matchup with the third most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 112.7 on average. Dallas has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46% from the floor on average, which is the fifth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

Bally Sports - New Orleans Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Mavericks are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 9-point favorite.

Over/Under: -115

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Dallas have won 12 out of their last 23 games against New Orleans.

May 12, 2021 - Dallas 125 vs. New Orleans 107

Mar 27, 2021 - New Orleans 112 vs. Dallas 103

Feb 12, 2021 - Dallas 143 vs. New Orleans 130

Mar 04, 2020 - Dallas 127 vs. New Orleans 123

Dec 07, 2019 - Dallas 130 vs. New Orleans 84

Dec 03, 2019 - Dallas 118 vs. New Orleans 97

Oct 25, 2019 - Dallas 123 vs. New Orleans 116

Mar 18, 2019 - New Orleans 129 vs. Dallas 125

Dec 28, 2018 - New Orleans 114 vs. Dallas 112

Dec 26, 2018 - Dallas 122 vs. New Orleans 119

Dec 05, 2018 - New Orleans 132 vs. Dallas 106

Mar 20, 2018 - New Orleans 115 vs. Dallas 105

Mar 04, 2018 - New Orleans 126 vs. Dallas 109

Dec 29, 2017 - Dallas 128 vs. New Orleans 120

Nov 03, 2017 - New Orleans 99 vs. Dallas 94

Mar 29, 2017 - New Orleans 121 vs. Dallas 118

Feb 25, 2017 - Dallas 96 vs. New Orleans 83

Dec 26, 2016 - New Orleans 111 vs. Dallas 104

Nov 27, 2016 - Dallas 91 vs. New Orleans 81

Jan 06, 2016 - Dallas 100 vs. New Orleans 91

Jan 02, 2016 - New Orleans 105 vs. Dallas 98

Nov 10, 2015 - New Orleans 120 vs. Dallas 105

Nov 07, 2015 - Dallas 107 vs. New Orleans 98

Injury Report for Dallas

Maxi Kleber: Out (Oblique)

Injury Report for New Orleans