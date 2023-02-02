In two starts against the New Orleans Pelicans (26-26) this season, Dallas Mavericks (27-25) star Luka Doncic has averaged 35.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 8.5 assists. After finishing with his second-highest point total of the season in his last start, he'll face the Pelicans for the third time this year on Thursday night at home. Zion Williamson (hamstring) has been out since January 4, and won't be back on Thursday, but Brandon Ingram has started three of the last four games for the Pels since missing 28 games with a toe injury.

Tip-off from the American Airlines Center, where the Mavericks are 18-9 this season, is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. Dallas is favored by 5 points in the latest Mavericks vs. Pelicans odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 223.5.

Mavericks vs. Pelicans spread: Mavericks -5

Mavericks vs. Pelicans over/under: 223.5 points

Mavericks vs. Pelicans money line: Dallas -190, New Orleans +158

What you need to know about the Mavericks

The Mavericks' game with the Detroit Pistons was probably closer than it should have been on Monday, but Dallas still walked away with the 111-105 win. Doncic exploded for 53 points and added eight rebounds, five assists and two steals in the victory. The only other player to score in double-digits for Dallas was Spencer Dinwiddie, who finished with 12 points and three rebounds.

The Mavericks have had a hole in their frontcourt over the last six games without Christian Wood, who has been out with a thumb injury. Dwight Powell has been filling in for him but has only scored six total points over his last two starts. However, Powell flashed some ability in the two starts he made before that when he scored 37 total points with 13 rebounds and four blocks against the Wizards and Suns.

What you need to know about the Pelicans

Williamson's absence has been killing the Pelicans, and they missed him again on Tuesday in a 122-113 loss to the Denver Nuggets. Herbert Jones played well in the losing effort and finished with 21 points in addition and five steals. CJ McCollum also got his points, and finished with 21 as well, along with seven assists and a steal.

In those three starts that Ingram has made since his return, he has averaged 17 points per game but has shot just 29.8% from the field. He has been even rustier from beyond the 3-point line and has made just 2-of-15 attempts from downtown. Things haven't been much better from the rest of the squad, as the team has only made 32% of their threes in the four games since Ingram has been healthy enough to play.

