The New Orleans Pelicans and the Dallas Mavericks will face off in a Southwest Division clash at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at the American Airlines Center. Dallas is 22-17 overall and 15-6 at home, while the Pelicans are 24-15 overall and 7-10 on the road. The injury report will be critical in this matchup as Luka Doncic is listed as probable with an ankle injury while Zion Williamson (hamstring) and Brandon Ingram (toe) are out for the Pelicans.

New Orleans won and covered as 5-point home underdogs on Oct. 25 and has now won and covered in two of the last three head-to-head matchups. However, with the injuries, Dallas is favored by 7 points in the latest Mavericks vs. Pelicans odds from Caesars Sportsbook while the over/under is set at 225.

Mavericks vs. Pelicans spread: Mavericks -7

Mavericks vs. Pelicans over/under: 225 points

Mavericks vs. Pelicans money line: Dallas -278, New Orleans +222

What you need to know about the Mavericks

The Mavericks took a 124-95 loss courtesy of the Boston Celtics on Thursday to end a seven-game winning streak. Doncic had an off shooting night, going 7-for-23 from the floor and 0-for-6 from the 3-point line. However, he still finished with 23 points and nine rebounds and is the leading NBA MVP candidate as we near the halfway point.

The 23-year-old Slovenian is averaging 34.0 points, 8.8 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game and during the seven-game winning streak he averaged a staggering 41.7 points, 11.0 rebounds and 9.9 assists per game. He had 37 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists in the first matchup this season against New Orleans despite 2-for-13 shooting from beyond the arc and a better shooting night could spark a bounceback victory on Saturday.

What you need to know about the Pelicans

Meanwhile, New Orleans was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Friday as the Pelicans fell 108-102 to the Brooklyn Nets. New Orleans' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of small forward Naji Marshall, who had 23 points in addition to nine rebounds, and point guard CJ McCollum, who had 28 points and six assists along with six boards.

McCollum will have to continue carrying a heavy scoring load with Williamson and Ingram out of the lineup. He's scored 28 points in each of the last two games with Williamson and Ingram shelved and the Pelicans got a win over the Rockets and competed well against the Nets in those contests.

